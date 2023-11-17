Veterans Day Ceremony welcomes PSU graduate as keynote speaker 

Share

tweet







Alyssa Tyler editor in chief

Lt. Col. Jeremiah Hull, a 2001 graduate of Pittsburg State University was the keynote speaker for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 10. Members of the community and university were invited to the university’s Veterans Memorial.

A native of Fredonia, he enlisted in the Kansas Army National Guard in 1995 as a combat medic. He was commissioned as an active-duty officer in the Chemical Corps in 2001 from Pittsburg State University after earning a degree in General Studies.

His decorations and badges include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Badge, German Armed Forces Efficiency Badge, and Meritorious Unit Citation.

He served as the executive officer to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Commanding General, Panzer Kaserne, Germany. Other duty locations include Ft. Belvoir, Virginia; Ft. Bliss, Texas; Ft. Leavenworth; Ft. Richardson, Alaska; and Ft. Irwin, California. He has deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Hull’s previous assignments include Battalion Commander, 6th Battalion, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Ft. Carson, Colorado, and Battalion Commander, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Hull spoke of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and focused on the themes of that speech.

“I’m reminded of the powerful belief that has guided our nation through some of its most challenging moments, the faith in a brighter future, the pursuit of justice and equality, and the willingness to sacrifice for the greater good and in the driving forces behind our nation’s progress,” Hull said. Today I want to draw your attention to a powerful theme that has resonated throughout history. The theme that drives Americans to answer the serve or the call to serve the belief in the unseen. In his iconic Gettysburg address, Abraham Lincoln spoke of a nation conceived in liberty and dedicated the proposition that all men are created equal standing on the hallow ground of Gettysburg, where so many had given their lives in a fierce battle. He spoke of an unseen promise, a vision of a united and free America that was worth fighting for. His words reminded us that sometimes the most powerful forces or those we could not see, but feel deep within our hearts, the ideals of justice, freedom, and equality that have driven our nation forward. President John F. Kennedy, in his memorable inaugural address, challenged us with the words, ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country. And in those words, he invoked the belief that the strength of a nation lies in the selfless contributions of its citizens in the unseen acts of service and sacrifice that formed the foundation of our society.”

Hull concluded his speech with a question for the crowd.

“And in the spirit of John F. Kennedy, let us, let us all ask what we can do for our country to ensure that our sacrifices are, that your sacrifices are honored and our nation drives,” Hull said. “God bless our veterans. God bless our military. God bless America.”

Hull was promoted to full Colonel on Nov. 11 during halftime of the football game.

Next summer, he will assume command of the 4th Cavalry Brigade in Ft. Knox, Kentucky.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

