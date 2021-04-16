Home / Sports / Baseball loses series against Central Missouri

Lilliana Black

The Pitt State baseball team dropped a series against Central Missouri.  

Games one and two were on Saturday, April 10 and they lost both games (3-10, 6-18). The last game of the series was on Sunday, April 11 and the team couldn’t pull out the win (1-13).  

The Gorillas snapped their losing streak on Tuesday, April 13 by defeating Emporia State University (ESU) 12-1. Against ESU, the Gorillas started off hot, building to a 7-0 lead over the Hornets.  

Cruz Aranda went three-for-three with three runs scored and a triple. Dawson Pomeroy went two-for-four with two runs, two RBIs, and a double. Pitcher Zach Curry allowed one run on five hits, registering five strikeouts.  

“Well, we didn’t do very good,” said Head Baseball Coach Bob Fornelli. “They’re a really good baseball team and came in and played really well. I don’t think we played bad we just weren’t good enough this weekend to compete with them.”  

In game two, Ryan Koval went two-for-three with one run and two RBIs. Tyler Henry belted a two-run home run.  

“The team didn’t perform the way we need to,” Henry, a junior in nursing, said.  

Koval, a redshirt freshman in criminal justice, also hoped for a different turnout to the weekend.  

“Obviously the weekend did not go the way we had hoped,” Koval said. “I would say the Central Missouri is one of the best all-around teams I’ve ever played.”  

Henderson stood out to Koval. 

“I thought Dave Henderson threw extremely well through the first 5 innings of game one…” Koval said.  

Henry also believed a couple players did well in the games. 

“Dave Henderson and Caleb Rogge pitched well,” Henry said.  

Next up for the Gorillas is a weekend series at home against Newman. Game one is on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Games two and three will be played on Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. All home games will be played at Al Ortolani Field. 

“…We got a big weekend with Newman coming up,” Fornelli said. “So, we just gotta get back out there and get after it.”  

The Gorillas are now 17-10 overall and 12-9 in MIAA play.  

“We are looking forward to playing Newman at home this weekend,” Henry said.  

