Women’s track and field takes second at competition

Share

tweet







The women’ track and field team came away with second place at the SBU Bearcat Invitational, held on Friday, Apr. 2 and Saturday, Apr. 3 in Bolivar, Mo.

Missouri Southern State University took the meet with 165 points, Pitt State following with 113.

Trace Mosby, a senior in business management, won the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, and the 200 meters. Additionally, Mosby won the heptathlon with a personal best 5,477 points.

“I think everyone did really, really well this weekend,” Mosby said. “We had some good performances and in comparison, to last weekend, I think everyone was a little down in their spirits. So, it helped a lot… I think overall in the throws, sprints, everyone did awesome, and it was really cool to see. It was a beautiful weekend to perform outside. I was really proud of everyone and I think the coaches were pretty impressed to.”

On day of the competition, Hannah Honeyman raced to a sixth place finish the 5,000 meters. Madison Reese placed sixth in the javelin.

On day two, Auna Childress won the triple jump with a PR. Haven Lander placed second in the pole vault. London Futch placed second in the 400 meters while Christine Williams placed second in the 200 meters. Megan Eckman added a second-place finish in the high jump. Jenna Shipley placed fourth in the high jump, Camryn Williams placed fourth in the shot put, and Nakiya Marshall finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. Kinsey Laird placed fifth in the pole vault and Monica Jirak finished fifth in the discus.

“I think the women did just fine,” said Head Coach Russ Jewett. “We had a few provisional qualifiers. Christine Williams had a nice 200 meters and got a provisional qualifying to the national. Kinsey Laird, I think, an outdoor PR in the pole vault… that’s a provisional qualifier. Probably the highlight for the women was Trace Mosby won the heptathlon with 5,477. That’s number two all time… and that’s an auto qualifier… so, those are probably the highlights… I’d include Auna Childress in the triple jump. She set a PR there… and that’s a provisional qualifying (mark).”

Mosby is especially happy for one of her teammates.

“I was super proud of Emerson Tice,” Mosby said. “She’s a 400 runner. We’re the same age, we’re both seniors. I know she’s been struggling a little bit mentally, physically with the 400. She is an amazing athlete… She’s been really fighting for that 56 second 400 and she finally got it this past weekend. So, that was really exciting to see because she’s been working so hard for the last four years to get to that point. So, that was the one that really stood out to me. I was really happy for her.”

Next up for the track and field Gorillas is the 13th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic on Saturday, Apr. 10 at home.

“Well, we need to chore up some of the other events that are kind of coming along,” Jewett said. “That’s what you do, especially at home. You get more comfortable at home and we just keep getting better every week.”

The meet will take place at Carnie Smith Stadium.

“I’m hoping that we just continue the momentum we created at SBU and that people continue to take the confidence they may have gained from that weekend and continue that on to this weekend,” Mosby said. “Hopefully (get) some more PRs… It should be a fun meet and I’m excited to see how everyone does…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

