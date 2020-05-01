Pittsburg City Commission moves forward with economic development strategies

Share

tweet







In their efforts to reach economic goals set for Pittsburg, City Commissioners approved multiple agenda items during the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting, April 28, 2020. In order to meet guidelines, set by health officials because of Coronavirus, the City is streaming the meetings live until further notice.

As part of the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 economic development strategy, the Commission approved the recommendation of the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) to enter into an agreement with Hunden Strategic Partners. The firm will perform a feasibility study regarding a formal conference/convention space, with an attachment to a hotel, in Pittsburg. The study will consider locations near Kansas Crossing Casino and established hotels in north Pittsburg. The $39,500 cost of the study will be split between the City and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. Blake Benson, Director of Economic Development for the EDAC said the lull created by the Corona virus has allowed potential investors time to step back and do some planning, and they have reached out to the City expressing interest in the project.

Commissioners voted to enter into an Engineering Services Agreement with TranSystems, in which TranSystems will design and create bid documents for the reconstruction of Quincy Street. Improvement plans include a three-lane roadway with curb and gutter, an enclosed storm sewer, and sidewalks on each side from Joplin Street to Rouse Street. The project is expected to begin spring 2022, with a projected end date in fall 2023.

City officials approved an inter-local agreement with the City of Frontenac regarding a section of Wild Red Road where it merges into Atkinson Avenue. Last year Frontenac sued Pittsburg over its construction of the road in 2018. With approval from the Frontenac City Council last week, the agreement will resolve the lawsuit.

City Manager Daron Hall reported to the commission on a work session he attended with county officials earlier Tuesday about the county’s plans for allowing businesses to reopen next week. While the need to continue precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 still persist, the community can look for Governor Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order to expire May 4, 2020.

Before closing the meeting, Pittsburg Mayor, Dawn McNay, expressed condolences to the Bicknell family for the loss of their matriarch, Rita Bicknell, who passed away April 24, 2020. Gene and Rita Bicknell were longtime residents of Pittsburg before retiring to Florida in 2003.

Meetings are held at Beard Shanks Law Enforcement Center, 201 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, at 5:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Anyone interested in City Commission Meetings can locate agendas, minutes and recent meeting videos on the City of Pittsburg’s website, www.pittks.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

