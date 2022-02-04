Share

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

1 yellow onion

2 tsp minced garlic

2 cans diced tomatoes (With green chiles if you want a bit of spicy)

1 can beef broth

1 can tomato sauce (8oz)

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

3/4 tsp ground paprika

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

Instructions

Heat a large pot and add ground beef in a large along with chopped onion, crumbling and stirring occasionally until browned. Add garlic and sauté 1 minute longer. Drain excess fat from the beef mixture. Stir in tomatoes with chiles, beef broth, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, and season with salt and pepper to tastes. Cover the pot with lid and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add black beans and pinto beans then cook until heated through. Add 1/2 cup water to thin soup if desired. Stir in cilantro and lime. Serve warm finished with desired toppings.

When I’m in the mood for Mexican food, but I don’t want to eat anything too heavy, taco soup is the way to go! You can add water to make it then, but if you want more flavor, you can add more beef broth. You can change it up and make this recipe with chicken if you’re not a beef fan. If you do so, use chicken broth instead of beef broth. You can make it spicier by adding jalapenos, green chilies, or if you’re feeling really adventurous, you can add habanero. If you want to simplify the recipe you can use a taco seasoning packet instead of measuring all the seasoning out, but if you are doing the individual seasoning, and you want more Mexican flavor, double the seasoning being used. This dish can be topped with cheese, onions, or chips. My grandma swears that the best way to eat taco soup is to get scooped chips and you eat your soup by scooping it out with the chip like a spoon!

