Crockpot Chili

1lb of ground beef

1 large onion

1 can of black beans

1 can of red kidney beans

1 can of diced tomatoes with green chiles

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 tbsp of minced garlic

2 tsp of cumin powder

1 ½ tbsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp pepper

Instructions:

Add your ground beef to a pan and cook till brown. Cut up your onion and add the onion and minced garlic to your ground beef for it saute till tender. Once your onions are tender, add in your cumin powder, chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, and pepper to your ground beef and onions. Let cook for a minute Once you’ve let your spices, onions, and beef cook for a minute, transfer it to your crockpot and add in your black beans, kidney beans, diced tomatoes with green chiles, and diced tomatoes. When everything is added to your crockpot, let cook on high for 4 hours.

This is a super quick and easy meal for whoever you’re serving. You can put your own twist on it by adding various toppings. Toppings could include sour cream, cheese, ketchup, bacon, or Fritos!

