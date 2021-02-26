No-bake Oreo cheesecake

Share

tweet







Ingredients:

For the Oreo crust

24 cookies (about 1 1/2 cups)

6 tablespoons butter, melted

For the cheesecake filling

16 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 cups confectioners sugar

15 cookies (about a cup), crushed and divided

Hot Fudge

Instructions:

Begin by preparing the 24 Oreos for the crust. You will need to remove the filling and set it aside in a small bowl. It is easy to use a spoon or a knife to scrape the filling out of the cookie. Once the filling is removed and set aside, add the Oreos to a food processor and process them until the cookies are finely crushed. If you don’t have a food processor, you can also put them in a ziplock bag and use a rolling pin or large spoon to crush them up in the bag. Make sure to crush the cookies very finely, as if it is in larger chunks it may crumble easily.

Next, add the finely crushed cookies in a large bowl with the melted butter. Stir the butter and cookies to combine them well to create the crust. Once the crust mixture is complete, pour the it into the bottom of an oiled 9-inch pan and press into the bottom and up the sides to form the crust and foundation for the cheesecake.

Next, begin to make the filling of the cheesecake. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until it is light and fluffy. This is easier when done with a hand mixture. Then, add in the sugar, vanilla, and reserved cookie filling.

In a separate bowl, whip the heavy whipping cream with a hand mixer until it begins to thicken. Add in the confectioners sugar and beat it together with the heavy whipping cream until a peak begins to form.

Next, fold in two cups of the whipped cream mixture and crushed Oreos, leaving 1/4 cup for garnish, into the cream cheese. Then pour the mixture on top of the Oreo crust and spread it evenly over the whole base.

Place the cheesecake into the refrigerator to chill for at least three to four hours or overnight, if you have time.

Once the cheesecake is ready, cover the top with the remaining whipped cream, and garnish it with the crushed Oreos and hot fudge.

Serve and enjoy!

Commentary:

I first found this recipe on iambaker.com and immediately loved it. Although the chilling takes a while but this recipe is fairly easy to make and doesn’t take too long.

For the length of time left in the fridge, you can chill the cheesecake for at least three hours, but the longer you chill it, the better it will hold together and the easier it is to cut. So, if you’re making it for a certain event, I would recommend making it with enough time to allow it to chill as long as it can.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

