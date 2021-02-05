Healthy berry quinoa muffins

Share

Ingredients:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 cup almond flour

1/4 cup white quinoa, uncooked

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup plain full-fat yogurt

1/4 cup whole milk

1/3 cup honey

2 6-ounce containers of small raspberries

Instructions:

Begin by preheating the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, prepare a 12-cup muffin pan, or however many muffins you plan to make or your pan holds, by spraying each container with cooking spray and dusting it with flour. Alternatively, simply line each cup with a muffin liner.

To begin making the batter, whisk together the flours, quinoa, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl.

In a separate medium sized bowl, whisk together the eggs, yogurt, milk and honey. Once all the ingredients are thoroughly combined, fold in the egg mixture into the flour mixture. Fold it in until it is just combined. Make sure to make sure there are no pockets of flour when mixing. Once the two bowls of ingredients are combined, then stir in the raspberries. Be careful when mixing in the raspberries as they may break apart. I would recommend stirring them into the batter in batches.

Once the batter is complete, divide it up between the muffin-pan cups. Bake the muffins for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or when a toothpick can be inserted into the center and comes out clean.

Once the muffins are out of the oven, allow them to cool in the pan for five minutes then transfer them to a wire cooling rack to cool completely.

Once they’ve cooled off, enjoy!

Commentary:

These muffins are great for those who want to enjoy something sweet while trying to eat a little more healthily. I love pastries and muffins and wanted to try out some with fruit and that are also filling, and this worked well to fit both those needs! The fruit tastes great and adds some sweetness, and the quinoa adds a lot of protein- making it filling and healthy breakfast.

This recipe yields 12 smaller muffins, but you can make as many as you want depending on the size and what muffin-pan you have available. If you want to make more, simply double or triple the recipe as needed. It is fairly simple recipe and should only take approximately 30 minutes to make.

You can adjust this recipe to suite your tastes. You can substitute the raspberries for other berries you may prefer, such as blue berries or black berries. If you want something sweeter, you can add sugar instead of honey as the sweetener (or stevia if you are wanting an alternative but still a little healthier). If you don’t have almond flour you can also use all-purpose flour for it all.

I enjoy these muffins as a breakfast, but they are also good as snacks or to take on the go and nibble on throughout the day.

