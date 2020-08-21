Classic beef stroganoff

Share

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds beef steak

2 1/2 cups mushrooms, sliced

2 medium onions, sliced into thin pieces

1 garlic clove, chopped finely

1/2 cup butter

1 1/2 cups beef flavored broth

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sour cream

3 cups hot cooked noodles or rice (as you prefer)

Instructions:

Begin by cutting the beef into about 1 1/2 inch strips. Next, cook the mushrooms, onions and garlic in butter over medium heat in a large skillet. Stir the vegetables occasionally, until the onions are tender then remove the ingredients from the skillet.

Using the same skillet, cook the beef strips until they are brown. Then, stir in one cup of broth, the salt and the Worcestershire sauce. Heat those ingredients until you bring them to a boil, then reduce the heat. Next, cover the skillet and allow it to simmer for approximately 15 minutes.

While the beef is been simmering, in a separate bowl, stir in the remaining 1/2 cup of beef broth into the flour. Then pour that combination into the beef mixture in the skillet. Add the onion and heat it all together until it is boiling. Be sure to stir constantly. Once it has reached a boiling point, stir it for approximately one minute.

Next, stir in the sour cream, and heat until hot, but do not allow it to boil.

While the stroganoff is cooking on the stove, prepare what you want to eat it with. It can be served over rice or noodles, as you prefer. Egg noodles are commonly used, but you can also use any type of pasta noodles you like as well.

Serve over the rice or noodles, garnish with your desired toppings (you can garnish the top with parmesan, chopped parsley or black pepper) and enjoy hot!

Commentary:

Beef stroganoff is a dish I have always enjoyed, as my mother used to make it for dinner quite a lot while I was a child. As I got older I wanted to make it for myself, once I moved out and I always enjoy it when I do.

You can make it pretty easily, and a pretty hearty meal with meat.

When slicing the meat, I would recommend cutting it while it is still partially frozen, as it makes it easier to cut through.

When mixing the broth and flour, it is important to create a slurry, so the mixture will blend in with the beef mixture in the skillet without creating large lumps. Adding the broth, flour slurry will help thicken the skillet dish. Once you cook it for approximately one or two minutes, the raw flour taste will go away, so don’t worry about adding raw flour.

For the mushrooms, white button mushrooms taste great with the creamy sauce, but you can experiment with the flavor and try using different mushrooms to the stroganoff. I sometimes use shiitake mushrooms instead, I simply remove the stems and slice them.

