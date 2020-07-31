Creamy chicken alfredo soup

Share

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1/3 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, and more for garnish

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups chicken broth

1 jar Alfredo sauce, 15 ounces

2 cups green peas, frozen is fine

2 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded

1/2 lb. medium pasta shells, cooked according to package directions

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Begin by heating the butter in a large pot, or Dutch oven if you have one, over medium-high heat. When the butter has melted, add the onion to cook. Stir the onion and butter often, until it is translucent. This should take approximately four to five minutes.

Next, add the salt, pepper and garlic. Cook them together, stirring them often until they are fragrant, for approximately one minute.

Once all the vegetable ingredients are mixed together, stir in the chicken broth and jar of alfredo sauce. Bring the wet ingredients to a boil, then add the peas and chicken. Cover the pot or Dutch oven and reduce the heat to low. Allow the soup to simmer until the peas are tender and the chicken is heated all the way through. This should take approximately five to seven minutes.

While the soup is heating up, make the pasta. Make the pasta according to the package it comes in. I usually like to add salt to the water right before it’s boiling to season the pasta, then allow it to cook in the water. I also add olive oil to the pasta after it is drained and cooked.

Once the soup is boiled and pasta is drained, divide the pasta evenly into bowls. Then ladle the soup over pasta. Add enough soup to suit your preference. If you want it more like stew then add a little less, but if you want it soupier then add more.

Finally, sprinkle parsley and pepper over the soup as garnish.

Serve and enjoy hot!

Commentary:

This take on traditional chicken alfredo is great for when you want to mix up your normal pasta night up. It also works well for when the weather is chilly outside.

This recipe yields about six small servings, if each serving is about 1 1/4 cups of the soup and pasta. However, you can divide it up for as many as you need to feed. You can also double or even triple the recipe to suit your needs.

This is an easy dish to make for a crowd and is also great as it is super convenient. You can use a few shortcuts with store-bought ingredients. Using store-bought frozen green beans and also store-bought chicken, helps cut down on any prep time and dishes. You can add any other vegetables you would like.

You can add whatever pasta sauce you like, I enjoy the Prego brand Alfredo sauce.

This dish pairs well with a crusty bread, which you can dip into the soup. A leafy, green salad also works well as a side dish for the soup.

