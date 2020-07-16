Fruity pavlova nests

Share

Ingredients:

For pavlova:

6 large egg whites, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons corn starch

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

For cream:

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream, cold

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

For topping/décor:

4 to 5 cups fresh fruit of your choice (blueberries, kiwi, raspberries, sliced strawberries etc. are all great options)

15 mint leaves

Instructions:

Begin by preheating oven to 225˚ F and lining a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Next, using a stand mixer or electric mixer, beat the six egg whites. Beat them together on high speed for approximately 1 minute until soft peaks form. When breaking the egg whites, make sure to separate them from the yolk well or the mixture pavlova may not rise as well in the oven. If you are worried about separating the egg whites yourself, you can also use store bought egg whites in a carton.

With the mixer still on, gradually add the 1 1/2 cups of sugar and beat the mixture on high for approximately 10 minutes. A still peak should form after mixing it, and it should be smooth and glossy.

Next, using a spatula, fold in the 1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1/2 tablespoon of vanilla extract. Then fold in the 2 teaspoons of corn starch and mix all the ingredients together until well blended.

To create the pavlova ‘nests’ pipe the pavlova mixture into small nests approximately three inches wide onto the parchment paper. If you don’t have a pipe, you can cut a side in a Ziploc bag and squeeze it out of there. You can also use a large spoon to form the nests. Then indent the center with a spoon to allow room for the cream and fruit.

Once the nests are formed, bake them for one hour and 15 minutes.

While waiting for the nests to bake, make the cream. Using an electric mixer, whip the cream together with the sugar in a cold bowl for two to two and a half minutes to form thick whipped cream.

Once the hour and 15 minutes is up, turn off the oven and leave the nests in the oven for an additional 30 minutes, without opening the door. The outsides should be dry and crisp when tapped and pale insides should resemble a marshmallow. Transfer the pavlova with the parchment paper onto a counter or cooling rack to cool to room temperature.

Once the pavlova nests are cool, top them with cream and fruit.

Serve and enjoy!

Commentary:

Pavlova is one of my favorite summer desserts to enjoy with fresh fruit. This type of meringue is a great dessert option for those who are gluten free and those who enjoy fresh fruit. You can use whatever type of fruit is in season or that you enjoy. I generally use strawberries and blueberries.

If you have leftover pavlova nests, you can store them in airtight containers for three to five days when stored at room temperature, in a low humidity location.

