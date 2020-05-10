Lemon blueberry Bundt cake

Share

Ingredients:

For the cake:

2 cups (300 grams fresh) blueberries + 1 tablespoon (8 grams) all-purpose flour

2 and 3/4 cups (345 grams) all-purpose flour, spooned & leveled

1teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (170 grams) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

4cups (400 grams) granulated sugar

4 large eggs room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

⅓ cup (80ml) fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons (30 ml) lemon zest

1/4 cup (60 ml) canola or vegetable oil

1 cup (230 grams) full fat sour cream, room temperature

For the lemon glaze:

1 cup (120 grams) confectioners’ sugar

2-3 tablespoons (30-45 ml) fresh lemon juice, use as needed

Instructions:

To begin, preheat to 350 °F. Next, add the blueberries and 1 tablespoon of flour to a mixing bowl and toss together until all the blueberries are coated with flour, then set them aside. Then, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a large mixing bowl and set that aside too.

In another large mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar for about four to five minutes until they are light and fluffy. If you have a kitchen aid, use the paddle attachment or you can use an electric mixer for more ease. Next, mix in the eggs one at a time until they are well combined then mix in the vanilla. Slowly mix in the lemon juice, lemon zest and oil to the mixture as well.

Begin to add the dry ingredients in three additions and alternate with the sour cream, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Mix in each addition until just combined, be sure to not overmix the batter. Then add the blueberries and gently fold them into the batter.

To prepare the pan for baking, grease a 10-inch bundt pan. Pour in the batter and evenly spread it around.

Bake the cake for 50 to 65 minutes or until you can insert a toothpick into the cake, and it comes out clean. To prevent excess browning, cover the cake loosely with foil for the last five to 10 minutes baking.

To make the glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar and lemon juice in a medium sized mixing bowl making sure there are no lumps. If the glaze is too thin, add more powdered sugar and if it is too thick add more lemon juice.

To finish, pour the glaze on top of the cake and allow it to sit for 10 to 15 minutes for the glaze to harden.

Then serve and enjoy!

Commentary:

Lemon and blueberry are two of my favorite flavors in desserts, so when I found a cake that combine them both I knew I had to try it. The flavors work so well together, and the cake itself is pretty easy to make.

This cake pairs well with vanilla ice cream, or any flavor you would like. It is also perfect for a breakfast type cake with coffee.

