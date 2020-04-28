Share

I have been using this quarantine to try and develop healthier habits. Included in this is eating healthier, and for me I am trying to cut down on my intake of carbohydrates. I’ve been trying the ketogenic diet, which is low-carb and high fat.

I’ve been trying to eat bigger breakfasts to fuel my day, so here are a few easy low-carb breakfast ideas that will keep you full.

The first breakfast I’ve been making that I really enjoy are coconut flour pancakes. Coconut flour is a great alternative for wheat flour and has significantly less carbs. I personally love coconut, so this is a great recipe for pancakes that are filling but also healthy!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup coconut flour (use a level measurement)

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup (I use sugar-free syrup)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt

Instructions:

To begin, in a large bowl combine the coconut flour, eggs, oil, maple syrup, baking powder, vanilla extract and salt. Use a whisk, or kitchen aid if you have it, and stir it all together. Make sure to break up any clumps.

To cook them, heat a greased skillet over medium-low heat and add three tablespoons of pancake batter to the pan and allow it to cook until bubbles begin to form in the middle of the pancake. Flip the pancake and let it cook on the other side until both sides are fluffy and golden. Repeat with the remaining batter and it should make about five or six small pancakes. If you want more, you can double or triple the recipe to make more.

Another very easy breakfast idea is a ham, egg cup. These are extremely simple to make and take no time in the morning.

Ingredients:

1 egg

2 slices of ham (I just use sliced sandwich meat; buy you can use whatever you would like)

1 tablespoon of shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon of pesto sauce (optional)

Instructions:

In a ceramic ramekin, line it with the slices of ham. Then break the egg into it and top it with cheese. I finish up with a little bit of pesto sauce and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds to one minute. If you prefer runnier eggs, air on the side of less time.

Take it out and enjoy when you’re in a rush!

If you’re not much into prep for breakfasts, you don’t even have to really cook for an easy breakfast. I sometimes eat Greek yogurt with berries and sugar free syrup, you don’t have to cook anything and it’s refreshing and quick.

Other options for easy low-carb breakfasts are also bacon and eggs which you can have alone, or you could make an omelet out of whatever ingredients you have in your kitchen. Both are also easy meals and will be sure to fill you up and get you ready for the day.

