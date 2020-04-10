Sticky pork over rice

Share

Ingredients:

Pork rub:

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons five-spice powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Pork and sticky sauce:

2 pounds boneless pork shoulder

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon salted butter

1 cup low-sodium chicken stock

¼ cup hoisin sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons Thai sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce, or more to taste

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions:

To begin, place all the rub ingredients in a large bowl and whisk until combined. Place the pork in the bowl and press the rub into the surface. Keep pressing the pork in the rub until it is completely coated in it.

In a large deep pan, add the olive oil and butter, then place the pork in it. Brown the pork on all sides then remove it to a plate to set it aside.

Next, add the stock to the pan then add the hoisin, soy sauce, vinegar, sweet chili sauce and siracha, whisking to combine the ingredients. Then return the pork to the pan and put a lid on it. Allow the pork to simmer until it is tender. Once it has cooked and is tender, remove the pork and set it aside again.

To make the mixture, add the brown sugar to the pan. In a small bowl, whisk 1/2 cup of water into the cornstarch then add it to the pan. Allow it to cook and bubble up for two to three minutes, until the sauce is thick. Taste the mixture and add salt to taste.

Add the pork back into the sauce and stir until the pork is heated through and very sticky. Add sliced green onion and sesame seeds as garnish once it’s cooked.

Serve over hot rice and enjoy!

Commentary:

My sister first made this meal for my family, and it became an instant hit. Both my mum and I have made it multiple times since then. My family and I usually eat this meal over rice and with a vegetable side. Stir fried vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini, or bok choy are all good options to pair with the dish. You can add whatever side you like though.

However, it can be enjoyed in other ways too. I know my sister once ate them as lettuce wraps. She would add pickled onions and sesame seeds then wrap them in lettuce leaves to eat. It could also be put in buns and enjoyed as a sandwich too.

This recipe, though easy to make in a pan can also be cooked in an instant pot if you have one. Instead of cooking it in a pan, use the sauté option on the instant pot to cook it. To cook it, add the ingredients to the instant pot on the sauté setting the first time you cook the pork to brown it (about two minutes each side). To cook it last after adding all the ingredients, set the pressure valve to seal then press the manual button and set it to about 30 minutes.

