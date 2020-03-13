Low-carb eggplant lasagna

Share

Ingredients:

2 large eggplants, sliced lengthwise about 3/4-inch thick (about 8 slices)

3 1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

16 ounces mushrooms

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 24-ounce can prepared marinara-style pasta sauce

15 ounces ricotta cheese

10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 large egg

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Instructions:

To begin, preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly coat two rimmed baking sheets with non-stick spray. Also, coat a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray and set them aside for later. Arrange the sliced eggplant in a single layer on two sheet pans. Brush 2 1/2 tablespoons of the oil over both sides of all the eggplant slices. Sprinkle a 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and a 1/4 teaspoon of pepper over the top of the slices.

Roast the eggplant until the slices are soft and golden. This usually takes about 25 minutes. Flip the slices over and swap the pans’ positions once halfway through.

Remove the slices from the oven and reduce the temperature to 350 degrees.

While the eggplant slices bake, heat the remaining oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced mushrooms and sauté them until they are soft, which takes about seven minutes. Add the garlic, a teaspoon of salt and oregano and cook for another two minutes.

Remove the skillet from the heat and add the marinara sauce and then stir to combine.

In a large bowl, add the ricotta, 1/2 cup of Parmesan, egg, remaining salt, and the remaining pepper. Mix the ingredients well until they’re evenly combined. Stir in the spinach.

To begin to assemble the lasagna, spoon in half of the mushroom marinara sauce to the bottom of the prepared baking dish and spread it into an even layer. Lay four eggplant slices on top followed by all the ricotta mixture. Layer the next four eggplant slices and finish with the remaining mushroom marinara sauce.

Top the lasagna with the mozzarella and remaining 1/4 cup of Parmesan.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the cheese is melted, and the lasagna is hot and bubbly.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle the fresh herbs over top. Let the lasagna cool for 5 to 10 minutes, then serve warm and enjoy!

Commentary:

When I’m trying to eat a lower carb meal or make a meal for gluten-free friends, this meal is a great option. It’s not too hard to make and it tastes great.

This dish pairs great with a garden salad, grilled chicken or shrimp, oven-roasted vegetables or (if you’re not too worried about gluten or carbs) some garlic bread.

The eggplant lasagna can refrigerate well for up to four days. I wouldn’t recommend freezing leftovers, as eggplant can become watery when frozen and thawed. To reheat it, gently warm it in the microwave or covered in a 350 degree oven until it is heated all the way through.

