Vegetarian breakfast burritos

Ingredients

2 eggs

3 vegetarian bacon strips

1/8 onion, diced

2-3 tbsp. milk

Dash basil

Dash onion powder

Dash garlic powder

Dash garlic salt

Dash salt

Dash pepper

Salsa, to taste

2 soft taco- or burrito-sized tortillas

Instructions

To begin, crack the two eggs in a bowl; whisk the eggs using either a whisk or a fork will work. Whisk the eggs until mixed well. Add the basil, onion powder, garlic powder, garlic salt, salt, and pepper; mix well.

Meanwhile, dice the onion into fine pieces. Once diced, add the onion to egg and spice mixture. Stir until all ingredients are evenly mixed.

Heat the stovetop to medium heat and spray the pan or skillet with cooking spray. Pour the egg mixture into the pan; let the mixture sit for a minute or two to begin cooking. Slowly move the egg mixture around inside the pan using a spatula so the egg cooks evenly.

While waiting for the egg to cook, place the three strips of vegetarian bacon in a separate pan or skillet to cook. Cook the vegetarian bacon on medium heat until to the desired crispiness—I would recommend leaving the veggie bacon slightly soft, as it will harden as it sits out to cool.

Once the veggie bacon is cooked, set aside to cool. Next, once the veggie bacon has cooled enough to handle, cut it into small pieces. Following, add the veggie bacon to the egg mixture and stir or lightly toss the mixture so the bacon is added evenly.

Continue stirring or lightly tossing the egg mixture so it cooks evenly, but not too much that the egg is broken down into small pieces. The egg mixture is finished cooking when it no longer looks watery.

On one or two plates, set the two tortillas aside—warm for about 10 seconds in the microwave for a warmer, softer flavor. Split the egg mixture evenly between the two tortillas, placing the mixture in the center of the tortillas. Next, add a spoonful or two of salsa on top of the egg mixture for added flavor. After this, roll the tortillas into burritos while also tucking the ends in to keep the egg mixture and salsa inside.

Finally, enjoy your vegetarian breakfast burrito for breakfast, brunch, or even any time of the day!

Commentary

I first decided to make this recipe because one of my favorite foods, especially for breakfast, is breakfast burritos. The downside to this, though, as a vegetarian was figuring out what else to put inside the breakfast burrito besides just eggs. That was until I came across great vegetarian items that are also great protein substitutes! One of these items was the vegetarian bacon—which is awesome because I used to love bacon back in high school, so this is a great vegetarian substitute!

Overall, I was extremely pleased with the taste and bursts of flavors with how this recipe turned out! Even if you are weary of trying this vegetarian substitute, I assure you that any non-vegetarian will still enjoy the flavors of this breakfast burrito!

This is a great recipe to enjoy for a Sunday morning brunch, a quick and easy breakfast before work or class, or simply for any meal. These breakfast burritos not only taste great and are a great source of protein, but they also are extremely simple to make. Try adding different varieties of ingredients like spinach, green peppers, black olives, and more!

