Women win one, drop one to start conference play 

Curtis Meyer

Pitt State’s unbeaten run ended this week, as they traveled to face #23 Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri. The Gorillas went on a 6-0 run to start the season, including a 65-56 win over the #23 Missouri Western Griffons, but came up short in a 59-69 loss to the Northwest Missouri Bearcats.

Pitt State began the week on a Thursday, facing the Griffons. It was an impressive win on the road, as four different players scored in double digits. Pitt State used a dominating 27-8 third quarter to power through for the victory.

With the loss, Missouri Western was knocked out of the top 25 by Pitt State, though they did not receive any top 25 votes themselves with their following loss to unranked Northwest. If the Gorilla can put together a good winning streak, then they will be set up to break into the rankings in the following weeks.

Junior guard Sydney Holmes had a career best 17 points, along with 10 rebounds. Junior forward Karenna Gerber had 16 points, junior guard Grace Pyle added 11 points, and sophomore guard Harper Schreiner chipped in another 11 in the win.

Look for the trio of Holmes, Gerber, and Pyle to be on the top of the stats sheet often this season, as the group comes off last season where they all earned All-MIAA honors. The Gorillas will rely heavily on the contributions from these three players as they look to make some noise in the postseason after what was a disappointing showing in the MIAA tournament and the regional tournament.

Fresh off the win, Pitt State traveled to Northwest Missouri, taking on the Bearcats. It was much the opposite of Thursdays game, as the Gorillas struggled to find their shots, only going 38.5 percent from the field. Bearcat players Kelsey Fields and Lindsey Kelderman combined to score 33 points on Pitt State, as they could not get the offense going long enough to take control of the game.

Pyle led the Gorillas with 18 points and nine rebounds, while junior guard Jenna Shipley put in 12 points and Schreiner added 11 points and 8 rebounds. A weak third quarter where Pitt State got outscored 13-20 put the Gorillas in a hole they could not get out of.

The Gorillas will look to rebound from their first loss, as they make their home debut on Thursday, facing the Newman Jets. The Gorillas will then host the Central Oklahoma Bronchos on Saturday, as they hope to build their record early this season.

