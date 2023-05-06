Brooklyn’s Farewell  

Share

Brooklyn Peterson lead graphic designer

I feel like I’ve said this several times in the last couple weeks of school, but I don’t know what to say or do to truly express how much I appreciate my time here at Pittsburg State University. My time here at Pitt State has exceeded my expectations in several ways. I was incredibly blessed for the people I’ve met along the way and the memories created here.

Thank you to The Collegio for being the best work experience I’ve had. Thank you Josh Letner for dark/realistic humor during work nights and entertainment during the Associated Collegiate Press conference. I probably would have had to call my mom, panicking, if you weren’t there when we got lost in downtown Minneapolis Minnesota at 11 o’clock at night. (IYKYK) Thank you Michielle for hounding me about my hours every pay period to make sure I was paid on time. My bank account appreciates it too.

Thank you to my roommates, The Monroehoes, for being my biggest cheerleaders and dear life long friends. I know you ladies are going to do amazing things in life and I’m going to miss our “Happy’s” and “Crappy’s” every night at dinner. You’ll always have a special place in my heart and I can’t wait to cheer on all your guys’ successes and milestones in the future!

Thank you to my sister, Lexington Peterson, for being the person I call with issues big or small and always reminding me that there are somethings in life that don’t matter. You are one of the people I look up to the most and you’ll never know how much I appreciate you. I love you and miss you everyday.

To my family and significant other, thank you for pushing me to be the best I can be and being the best support system I could ever ask for. I love you more than the entire world.

Thank you to the Communication Department for having the best professors, advisors, and students at Pitt State. You all have had such an impact on my life, more than you’ll ever know, and so sorry for my ugly crying at this year’s Communication Celebration/Banquet, but I meant every word.

Thank you to Kristen Livingston for being an amazing professor, advisor, and friend. There’s nothing I could ever say or do that will amount to how much I appreciate what you’ve done for me over the years. Your bubbly personality always brightened up my day and I’m gonna miss it. If you don’t know who Kristen Livingston is, you’re missing out.

My last thank you is to my mother, AKA Dr. Mason. Some of the hardest classes I’ve taken at this university, but learned the most, have been your classes. There have been lots of cries shedded on your papers/projects, but somehow I survived. All jokes aside, thank you for always being there for me and always answering phone calls. Even if it interrupted Oak Island night. You’re the smartest, wisest, selfless, compassionate, and prettiest person I know. I can’t figure out how to put into words how much you mean to me, probably because I’m crying while writing this, but just know that it’s so much it hurts. I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher, mentor, or mom. I love you.

Everyone here at Pittsburg State I’ve had an encounter with has had some type of impact on me one way or another. I am grateful and thankful for all of you. Pittsburg State has been a great chapter of my life and I will miss my time here in the “Burg.” #OAGAAG

