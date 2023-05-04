Softball season ends, Gorillas fall short of postseason berth 

Share

Curtis Meyer reporter

It was a disappointing final week of the season for the Gorillas, who needed to go three for four on the weekend to have a chance at making the MIAA tournament. Despite their best efforts, the Gorillas were unable to steal a couple of wins, ending their season.

“Of course, it’s disappointing and our season ended a little sooner than we would’ve liked, but we have a lot of positives to look on and feel like we’re going in the right direction for the future. We have high hopes going into next year,” said head coach Jenny Fuller.

Pitt State traveled to face the University of Central Oklahoma on Saturday, playing double header. Pitt State was unable to come away with a win against the Bronchos, losing both games.

“Playing the number five team in the country, UCO, that’s a tough matchup on the road, so I just think even being in the position to even make the tournament is a huge step from where we were last year. I think that being able to get to the conference tournament will be the goal next year,” said Fuller.

The Gorillas were able to keep it close at first, only allowing the Bronchos one run in the first, tying it up in the third at one apiece thanks to an RBI single by junior Gabby Schultz. The Bronchos took the lead in the bottom of the inning, and never looked back.

Scoring six unanswered runs through the next three innings, Central Oklahoma cruised to a 7-2 win, with Pitt State’s lone run of the later part of the game coming from junior Paxtyn Hayes on an RBI double in the seventh.

Following this disappointing loss, Pitt State started off the next game strong, scoring the first run of the game in the first with freshman Heather Arnett stealing home after an error by the opposing pitcher. Pitt State followed that up with two more runs in the second, with senior Keelah Griffith hitting a two-run homer.

This would be all the Gorillas could muster, as the Bronchos scored two runs in the fourth and sixth innings to come away with the win, as the Gorilla’s bats went cold. Traveling immediately afterwards, the Gorillas went to face Newman University on the road.

It was a low scoring affair at Newman against the Jets, as Pitt State scored two runs early in the game and shut out Newman to take the win. It was sophomore Sophia Driver who hit a two RBI single in the first to give Pitt State all the lead it needed. Junior Hannah Harrison pitched all seven innings for the Gorillas, earning her team-leading fourteenth win.

The next game did not start well for the Gorillas, as the Jets jumped out to a 5-0 lead in just two innings. The Gorillas did not give in, gaining momentum late but falling just short of a comeback.

Junior Kianna Pellegrino hit a two RBI double in the third, cutting into Newman’s lead. Two innings later, Pellegrino hit an RBI single to make it 3-5, followed by an RBI single by Schultz to bring it within one run. This would prove to be the last run of the game, as the Gorillas were unable to find the scoreboard in the final two innings, losing 5-4 in their final game of the season.

“I feel like it definitely wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but we definitely went out there and played hard. Even though we came up a little short it was really cool to see how much growth we had compared to last season, how much we improved from last season,” said Harrison.

