Track continues to shatter records  

Share

tweet







Sophomore Kaitlynn Franks races at the Pitt State Tune up on April 23. Alyssa Tyler

Curtis Meyer reporter

Hosting the Pitt State Tune up this past Saturday, the Gorillas continued to impress, breaking multiple records as they took home the gold in nine individual womens events and six mens. This is the last outdoor track event of the season for Pitt State before the MIAA outdoor track and field championships.

It was junior Auna Childress who had the biggest win of the meet, breaking both the stadium record and the school record in the triple jump. At 44 feet 2.5 inches, she is now the no. 1 ranked competitor in Division II this season.

“I felt pretty excited, this was the first time of the season that I was triple jumping. Prior I was doing long jumps and the 100, those are two events I normally do, so being able to triple jump was really exciting,” said Childress.

Senior Allary Libertore placed first in the high jump with an 5-7.25, freshmen Addie Hinterweger won the discus with a 144-1, freshmen Taniya Looney placed first in the 100 meter with a 11.50, sophomore Erin Hammeke took the gold in the steeplechase with a 11:30.50, freshman Kinleigh Hall won the 400 meter with an 56.16, graduate student Camilla Roy won the 800 meter with a 2:22.70, freshmen Victoria Wright placed first in the 400 meter hurdles with an 1:03.89, while the tandem of junior Matti Price, Hall, sophomore Mattie Flanagan, and sophomore Jamiya Morgan won the 4 by 400 meter relay with a fast time of 3:53.92.

The mens event winners were sophomore Daylin Williams in the 110 meter hurdles with an 13.90, freshmen Xavier Carmichael in the 100 meter with an 10.16, senior Mitchell Sailer in the 1500 meter with an 4:04.12, sophomore Cole Sample in the shot put with an 55-3.75, senior Tevin Wright-Rose in the 200 meter with an 21.18, and finally the combination of senior Nizar Alarahshun, junior Sam Tudor, senior Graham Hudelson, and senior Matthew Wilson won in the 4 by 400 relay with an 3:18.13.

“I think I surprised myself, just because of the weather conditions. It was just not a day where I thought I was going to run too fast, but I had a PR in both events, so I think I did pretty good honestly,” said Wright-Rose.

Other notable performances by the men included Wright-Rose placing second in the 100 meter, freshman Doug Brown placing second in the high jump, sophomore Caleb Calvin finishing second in the javelin, senior Konnor Swenson placing second in the shot put and third in the hammer, junior Bryce Kaufmann getting third in the steeplechase, sophomore Will Ellis finishing third in the triple jump, junior Sam Thimmesch earning third in the shot put, freshman E’Lan Moore placing third in the discus, and senior Braylen Brewer finishing third in the 200 meters.

On the womens side, Morgan placed second in both the 1oo and 200 meters, Flanagan finished second in the high jump, sophomore Rylee Garrett placed second in the javelin, Price finishing second in the 400 meters, senior Camryn Williams earned third in the shot put, sophomore Kyla Davis placed third in the pole vault, sophomore Amber Walbeck earned third in the javelin, freshman Makayla Pavelka placed third in the long jump, and freshman Kaci Singer finished third in the 5000 meters.

“We have a lot of guys that we brought in this year that make me a better sprinter, we have Antione Evans, Xavier Carmichael. When you surround yourself around people like that, you’re going to end up learning some things and feed off that type of energy,” said Wright-Rose.

Pitt State will return to action next week when they compete in the MIAA outdoor track and field championship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

