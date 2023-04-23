Pitt State softball endures losing week 

Share

Redshirt junior right handed pitcher Lilli Weir winds up to throw a pitch against the Hornets on April 14. She gave up three hits in her time pitching in the contest.

Curtis Meyer

Despite a strong opening game, the Pittsburg Gorillas were unable to break even in this weeks slate of games, despite being at home for the first time in months. The Gorillas are now 23-17 on the season, with an 8-10 MIAA conference record.

Pitt State started out strong with a big win over Emporia State’s Hornets on Friday, winning 16-3. Junior Kaylee Bohle got the Gorillas started with a sac fly in the first. The real fireworks started in the second, with the Gorillas scoring 7 runs in just one inning.

With hits by junior Kadyn Trochim, senior Taylor Lambert, junior Paxtyn Hayes, and sophomore Sophia Driver, Pitt State took an 8-0 lead and never looked back. Following the 7-inning explosion, Pitt State continued to pour it on with an 8 run third inning. Other than the final run on a wild pitch ran in by senior Keelah Griffith, the runs were all scored by Trochim, Driver, and Lambert. Overall, 13 of Pitt States 16 runs were hit or scored by these three.

“It felt so good we’ve been preparing all week for winning against these guys, it’s been a really important game since we’re tied for seventh in the conference with them,” said Driver.

The high only lasted so long, however, as the Gorillas played the second game. In a reverse of fortunes, it was the Hornets who found their offense, with a 9 run third inning to give them a lead that was too large for the Gorillas to overcome.

Bohle hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to give the Gorillas their first points of the game, but after allowing four runs in the first two innings and nine runs in the third, the Gorillas were not able to close the gap despite a late momentum shift.

Hayes hit a two RBI single in the third, Trochim hit a two-run homer and junior Gracie Sullivan hit a homer in the fourth, and junior Gabby Schultz hit an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-13 final score.

Following the loss, Pitt State turned around to face Washburn. It was another game of catch up for the Gorillas, letting the Ichabods go up 5-0 in five innings before scoring their first run.

Freshman Heather Arnett hit an RBI single in the bottom the fifth to get the Gorillas started, but it was once again too little too late. Allowing two more runs in the sixth, the Gorillas could only muster two runs in the same inning.

Washburn put up two more runs in the 7th, giving them a 10-3 lead, and a two RBI double by Schultz was the last Pitt State could muster, falling 10-5 in the first game. Pitt State’s issues persisted in the second game, allowing Washburn to go up 6-0 in five innings.

It was not until the seventh inning that the Gorillas mustered any runs, with Hayes hitting an RBI double for their first points of the game. Griffith hit a fielder’s choice to make it 6-2, and junior Kianna Pellegrino hit an RBI single to bring the final score to 6-3.

The Gorillas will face Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri at home next Friday and Saturday, as they look to get out of their recent slump.

