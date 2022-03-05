GAB hosts Cosmic Mini Golf

Share

Sophi Emling, junior in nursing, takes on the second mini golf course in GAB’s Cosmic Mini Golf event held on Mar. 1 in the Overman Student Center Ballroom. Neon lights were put up throughout the room and the hallway, and snacks and drinks were provided for attending students. Caleb Oswell

On Tuesday, March 1st, Gorilla Activities Board (GAB) hosted Cosmic Mini Golf in the Overman Student Center. The event had a great turnout of both amateur and professional mini golfers.

Students who attended found a long table with enthusiastic members of GAB ready to get you started on your game of mini golf. Various glow sticks in different colors, as well as sticky hands, and a score sheet with pencils were provided to add to the atmosphere.

Then students entered the ballroom, choose a putter, and follow the 9-hole course as many times as they want. Students can then choose from the wide variety of food offered in the theme by the GAB, such as pretzels, nachos, and cotton candy.

“It’s the same as every year,” said Reed Beyeler, freshman in plastics engineering technologies, and member of GAB. “We want to bring students together in a safe and inclusive environment, and be able to provide them with fun events that provide them with the opportunity to be able to interact with a lot of people on campus. And especially this year coming off of covid-19, we wanted to start with a ‘running start’ and have a lot of big events that bring people together after being locked down.”

GAB decorated the ballroom with various neon light arches, black lights, and neon accent pieces in the dark to provide a space theme. Some tables were also set up that allowed golfers to relax between holes.

“The highlight for me is definitely the people,” Beyeler said. “That’s why we do this, is to make sure the people are having a great time. I really love the atmosphere in there [the ballroom] too, it seems like people are having fun. The lights and the music just all came together really well, I think.”

When asked what their favorite hole on the 9 hole course was, a few students responded.

“My favorite hole is hole 1. You have to start it off strong,” Beyeler said.

Others students had a more general appreciation for the other golf holes.

“Honestly all of them,” said Grace Springer, junior in communications. “We suck equally at them but I also laugh at the failures.”

Zach Kamm, junior in graphic communications also shared his thoughts.

“The one that I win,” he said. “(I also like) Watching people fail in unexpected ways”

Students in attendance also said they would attend the event again.

