PSU celebrates Homecoming with Yell Like Hell

Alpha Gamma Delta and Pi Kappa Alpha celebrating their Yell Like Hell victory on Oct. 14 after working together in their routine. Libby Davis

Yell Like Hell is a popular Homecoming tradition with the first one hosted in the 1970s. PSU students kept the tradition alive by showing up and showing out this Homecoming week.

Yell Like Hell is the Homecoming pep rally where PSU organizations perform dances and cheers for their fellow Gorillas. They performed their routines at Carnie Smith Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

“Yell Like Hell is a longstanding Homecoming tradition that many generations of Pitt State students have been a part of,” said Kylee Snell, senior in accounts and Yell Like Hell Chair on the Homecoming Committee. “Along with Homecoming Royalty and Court announced during it, it also gets students excited for the Homecoming football game and gives them a chance to support their friends in something they have put a lot of time and effort into.

The night started out with words of recognition about PSU’s football and cross-country teams, then the routines began.

“Every organization who participated did an amazing job and nailed their performance,” Snell said. “We had a great turnout from the student body, community members, and faculty.”

Five teams competed in the competitions: Sigma Chi, Phi Sigma Kappa, Sigma Sigma Sigma with Sigma Phi Epsilon, Alpha Sigma Alpha with Lambda Chi Alpha, and Alpha Gamma Delta with Pi Kappa Alpha. The joint team consisting of members from Alpha Gamma Delta and Pi Kappa Alpha took home the Yell Like Hell large division championship this Homecoming week.

“We were working on our routine for two hours a day, three days a week, for four or five weeks… it was a long time,” said Gracie Olsen, sophomore in interior design and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta.

The prize money for 1st was $175, 2nd was $125, and 3rd was $75

“Though at its core is competition, I feel as though it truly brings together organizations on campus,” said Becca Brown, senior in nursing and 2021 Homecoming Queen. “We all go into it with one common goal, to do our best, and it’s always a great time watching organizations on campus perform their hearts out… I used to be a cheerleader, so I love the performing aspect, and the crowd feeding off of it. Just being able to do that again and witness the school coming together as one is really exciting.”

Yell Like Hell gives college students the opportunity to express themselves, be loud, be in the spotlight, and make their friends laugh.

“This Yell Like Hell in particular will always be one I’ll remember,” Brown said. “It was relieving to have a Homecoming week that seemed like we were finally getting back to some kind of normalcy after the past year and a half we’ve all had.” the state

