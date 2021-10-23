Mark Hayes to perform concert hosted by Treble Clef Club

Share

Professional pianist, composer, arranger, and conductor Mark Hayes will perform with selected student musicians at a concert presented by the Pittsburg Treble Clef Club as part of their annual convention.

According to Hayes’ website, Hayes received a Bachelor of Music in piano performance from Baylor University in 1975. He has performed and/or conducted for several prestigious institutions, including the Southwestern American Choral Directors Association (SWACDA) Community & Church Honor Choir, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center. He has a total of over 1500 compositions in his personal catalog. That number includes pieces for vocalists, solo piano, and many other types of instrumental arrangements. Hayes has received several awards for his compositions, including the Dove Award for Praise and Worship Album of the Year in 1986 and the Award for Exemplary Leadership in Christian Music by the Baylor University Center for Christian Music Studies in 2010. Hayes performed for the club and Pittsburg community on June 29, 2019.

“Mark Hayes has proved to be highly entertaining since he is a very gifted pianist,” said Janis Saket, president of the Kansas Federation of Music Clubs (KFMC, the larger organization that the Treble Clef Club is a part of). “That alone is inspiring to many of us, but he also educates us by sharing his ‘tricks of the trade’ when playing for church services, directing choirs, or providing music for any event during the workshop portion of his presentation. Mark’s original arrangements are very playable as well as being highly enjoyable to listen to. In other words, Mark is the whole package.”

According to historical information in the Treble Clef Club yearbook, the Treble Clef Club has existed in Pittsburg for just shy of 120 years.

“The Treble Clef Club was started in 1904 by 16 women who met to study composers and perform some of their works,” the yearbook reads. “The officers included a ‘critic.’ There were strict rules about attendance and chorus rehearsals. In 1908 the club dropped its limitations of only 20 members due to the interest of so many. It also included members who would help with social events but not be required to perform. During World War I money that would have been spent on yearbooks was given to the Red Cross. In 1919, Treble Clef Club became a member of the Kansas Federation of Music Clubs and the National Federation of Music Clubs. We continue to find ways to contribute to music scholarships including a portion of our dues and public performances. We sponsor a yearly Piano Festival which provides substantial monetary prizes to gifted young pianists. In addition, the festival provides concerts of professional pianists to the Pittsburg and surrounding area audiences. Treble Clef Club continues to uphold its charter by cultivating an appreciation for music and stimulating an interest in the musical activities of the city.”

According to a press release by “The Joplin Globe,” the concert will also feature six students who won awards in KFMC-sponsored competitions in addition to performances by Hayes.

The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Admission is free to the public, though donations will be accepted.

