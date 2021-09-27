SGA adds members to finance and vacancy committees

Share

Isabella Bertoncino, sophomore in interior design, and Gracie Gardner, sophmore in exercise science, participate in one of the weekly SGA meetings. Student Government Association works on events such as homecoming and solves issues on campus. Diego Oliva

Student Government Association (SGA) adopted an amendment in favor of adding new members to their Finance and Vacancy Committee.

These amendments were adopted on Wednesday, August 25 during their weekly meeting in the Sunflower Ballroom of the Overman Student Center.

Chief of Operations Sydney Martinez is the head of the finance committee for the Student Government Association. The finance committee oversees the allocations process, and reviews and approves club, organization, department, and committee finance requests. Martinez did not have enough people on that committee yet to move forward with the allocations process. To solve this problem, SGA adopted an amendment to add members to the committee.

The vacancy committee also had this problem with need for additional members. The vacancy committee oversees applications for new senators, and interviews applicants. The process for filling vacanies on this committee was the same as the finance committee

The allocations process is experienced by campus organizations at Pittsburg State University. The process will be coming up later this semester. Similar to a reimbursement process, the finance committee will first look at their allocations handbook, which will be passed and sent out to all of the student organizations so that they can also apply for those allocations. Those organizations will fill out paperwork that asks for funding from SGA. The organization will then be scored, and an amount of money will then be transferred into their on-campus account.

Students with concerns that they would like to voice to Student Government Association should stop by their office (111 Overman Student Center) or by phone (620-235-4810). Concerns can also be submitted online under their tab on Pitt State’s website (pittstate.edu).

