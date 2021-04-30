Women’s track and field competes in home competition

Share

The women’s track and field team stayed home last weekend to compete in the Pittsburg State Tune-Up competition on Saturday, Apr. 24 at 11 a.m.

“…They did a great job and we had a few individual highlights,” said Head Coach Russ Jewett. “We did have team momentum and competed well as a team… I would say probably Trace Mosby is definitely worth mentioning, her performer in the 100 hurdles. She ran 13.74 which is a big personal best for her and number three all time… She did an outstanding job. London Futch won the 400, also a strong provisional qualifier… Christine Williams had a nice 200-meter victory there with a fast time. Erica Schamel (made a) huge jump, like three plus inches higher than she’s jumped for us in the high jump and won it with a lifetime best and got on the national qualifiers list and has a chance to qualify to nationals. Asia Anderson competed well in the long jump and won that thing for a seasonal best as well… Monica Jirak… had a lifetime best in the discus throw as well… As a group, our 800 girls.., those are all lifetime bests from those girls and that’s amazing to have that in one event. So, I was really proud of them.”

Christine Williams, junior in exercise science, thought the team competed well.

“I think the team did an outstanding job a lot of personal records and season bests,” Williams said.

Williams won the 200 meters.

“Winning the 200 was amazing,” Williams said. “It was an amazing start right out the blocks, still need to work on some things but It was a great race. Out of all my events it is my best race and not just that its my favorite race to run.”

In other events, Erica Schamel won the high jump with a PR, London Futch won the 400 meters, Asia Anderson won the long jump, and the 4×400 meter relay team of Futch, Emerson Tice, Madison Burt, and Trace Mosby raced to first place. Mosby placed second in the long jump with a PQ. Haven Lander tied for second place in the pole vault. Hannah Honeyman raced to a second-place finish in the 5,000 meters. Auna Childress placed second in the triple jump. Kate Dawson finished third in the 800 meters. Madison Reese placed fourth in the javelin throw.

“As always, I think our team does a great job at cheering each other on,” Williams said. “We are basically one big family, and we always support one another. A person that really stood out to me was Trace Mosby. She does a lot for this team and she had an outstanding race in the hurdles.”

This year, Pittsburg State is hosting the MIAA Outdoor Championships which will take place from Saturday, May 8 through Sunday, May 9. The competition is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Carnie Smith Stadium.

“…We expect to see this team come together even more than we have so far and to be determined to compete well and represent Pitt State well at the conference championship,” Jewett said.

A full schedule of events can be found on the NCAA’s website at ncaa.org.

“I would like to say that the team is just a great big family and that we have a lot of incredibly hard-working people on it,” Williams said.

