Coaches, senior athletes react to MIAA suspending 2020 fall season

Head Track and Field Coach Russ Jewett:

“Well, (I was) disappointment of course. It’s been quite a roller-coaster ride ever since… March 12 or so… Disappointed but like everything else we’ve encountered on this phenomenon; this pandemic phenomenon is just to treat it like a challenge to overcome and that’s what we’ve passed along to our kids.”

Head Volleyball Coach Jen Gomez:

“I think I was a little disappointed and sad for our athletes. But at the same time, we have to do what’s best and we have to find a way to make this work and still give our athletes a good experience. I’m hopeful that we can find a way to do that in the springtime.”

William Bazzle IV, senior football player

“Hearing that fall sports were cancelled was not too surprising but still devastating because we all felt we could play and be safe at the same time. I think it’s safer to be around a 100+ of your teammates and following the proper protocol than to be in school around thousands of students and staff from all around the country. I understand there are safety concerns, but I do believe the players should have more of a say in what happens when it comes to their respective sports, especially seniors.”

Morgan Selemaea, senior football player

“Nobody thought that this was going to be the outcome. A lot of Seniors have to make big life decisions on whether to come back next fall or not. For those that have jobs waiting on them and can’t come back to compete next fall my heart aches for them. Your hard work and dedication to this team won’t go unnoticed. To all the athletes around the world that have had their seasons cancelled or cut short I feel for you.”

Kaden Roy, senior football player

“We’re disappointed by the decision to cancel the football season, we obviously wanted to play no matter who it was against or where it is. That being said, it is what it is. We will continue to work and prepare the best we can this year to come back next year better than ever.”

Marcel Minniefield, senior football player

“For me it was disappointing to have our season cancelled but our coaches have a great plan in action. We’re all still very motivated and are ready to work. Whenever we get the opportunity, we’re going to take it and make the most out of it.”

Morgan Henning, senior volleyball player

“While it is a little disappointing that the season got suspended, I am glad we are going to get to continue training to prepare for, hopefully, the spring season.”

Emily Regier, senior volleyball player

“My first reaction when I heard that the MIAA had suspended the fall season was immediate disappointment. I am graduating in December (well technically November now) so I wasn’t originally planning on being in sports in the Spring when I begin my master’s program. So now, if the season does take place in the Spring, I will be missing lots of practices and maybe even games due to my schedule change resulting from grad school. I was looking forward to all of my senior year activities as well as all of my ‘lasts.’ Last practice, last team dinner, last game and especially senior night. Those are things you look forward to and work towards all four years. Now that COVID-19 has influenced 2020 Spring sports and now 2020 Fall, there are a lot of lasts that I had that I didn’t even know were going to be lasts. That is one of the hardest parts about this. Having to change my mental plan for what life was going to look like, it being my senior year, and adapt to what it is now going to look like. The only thing we can do is be as flexible as possible, everybody is learning as they go, and continue to work hard for whatever type of season the future is going to hold us. I am sad that my last year is molding into such chaos, but I am thankful for the amazing three years I did have and hope that the girls coming up behind me are able to have normal seasons in the upcoming years.”

