Staying fit at Pitt: a guide to student recreation

Pittsburg State University has a variety of recreation and sports centers available for students who wish to continue or create fitness habits. Resources accessible for students include group fitness classes, aquatics, personal training, intramural sports and club sports.

The most widely used facility by students is the Student Recreation Center (SRC), located off campus on Rouse St, which has over 70 pieces of strength, fitness and cardio equipment as well as four wood-floored gyms where students can play a variety of sports including basketball, volleyball, soccer and pickle ball. Additionally, there is a walking/jogging track on the second floor as well as two table tennis tables and a sitting area. The SRC is free for students who present a valid Pitt State ID.

Through the SRC, students have access to personal training, intramural sports, as well as a variety of group fitness classes.

Rigo Micheal Brou, graduate student in MBA for human resource development, enjoys exercising at the SRC because of the convenience of the facility.

“It’s free for students and is open to 11 p.m, so you can even go after your class if you have a late class,” Brou said. “I recommend students go because it’s not far from campus and it’s a safe place because you know everyone coming… and they make sure everything is clean.”

To help ensure the safety of students and workers at the facility, there have been some changes to the operation of the center, according to new guidelines from the SRC.

When accessing the center, students will be doing a contactless check in and must have their student ID with them or can use their phone with the PSU app to enter. Additionally, on their first trip to the recreation center, students must agree to a COVID-19 waiver which can be viewed beforehand on the SRC webpage.

Inside the SRC, adjustments have been made to all cardio and strength equipment to allow for social distancing and some additional gym space will be used as overflow space for other equipment. Masks will not be required to be worn if a patron is exercising, but must be worn inside the facility at all times apart from then.

Group fitness classes will continue; however, in order to practice social distancing and limiting class sizes, students will need to register for all classes through the intramural leagues portal, which can be accessed through the intramural sports webpage.

Another change to the operations of the SRC is that there will be no pick-up basketball, soccer or any other team activities permitted.

Students are expected to wipe down equipment before and after use, as in previous years. The SRC is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

For students who enjoy swimming and aquatics, they have access to the Weede Pool, located in the Garfield Weede Building on S Homer St. The pool has different depth pools and swimming lanes.

Inside the Garfield Weede Building are also racquetball courts which are also open to students and staff. Students should keep in mind that the racquetball courts will be closed during home volleyball and basketball games.

Another facility available for students to use is the Robert W. Plaster Center, located on Homer Street, which offers non-varsity students access to a weight room with free weights and a track. The hours are subject to change and are closed when athletic events and other activities are held in the building. SRC COVID-19 policies will be enforced at the Plaster Center as well.

Brou believes the various recreation centers help students maintain a healthy lifestyle while at university.

“Those places help us stay healthy..,” Brou said. “You have a place to spend time with friends and work out together.”

Guidelines and hours for the various centers and buildings are subject to change, so students should monitor their social media pages and expect to adapt their fitness schedules accordingly.

