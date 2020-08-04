Pittsburg State offers free transportation options for students

Share

Students at Pittsburg State University may want to explore the campus, facilities off-campus as well as the downtown area upon arriving to Pittsburg. Once classes start, students may have classes in different buildings on and around campus as well.

For students who don’t have means of transportation or their own but need to go to various buildings around campus for class, Pitt State has bus transportation options available for them. Pittsburg State partners with SEK-CAP, a general public transportation service, to provide transportation services for students, faculty and staff across campus and in the Pittsburg area.

The transportation services available include the GUS Bus, SafeRide, the Pittsburg Area Community Transit (P.A.C.T) Bus and the GameDay Bus. All options are free for students.

“The rides are all free,” said Steven Erwin, PSU vice president of Student Life. “The university does contribute some funds towards the overall operation of the P.A.C.T Bus to allow students to ride for free.”

The GUS Bus provides transportation to University buildings. The GUS Bus has two routes, the North route and the South route. The North Route stops at the Student Recreation Center, the Kansas Technology Center main entrance and the Brown Parking Lot located behind the Axe Library.

The South Route’s stops include the Student Recreation Center, the Kansas Technology Center main entrance, the Nation Hall main entrance and Lindburg Plaza.

Students can wait by the bus stop at any of these locations on the routes to ride the bus.

The GUS Bus operates Monday through Friday, beginning at 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. However, no buses will run from approximately 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. to accommodate lunch breaks for the drivers.

Abdulrahman Jarwan, junior in computer information systems, uses the GUS Bus frequently during the school year.

“It’s just perfect,” Jarwan said. “Our campus is not that big, so if I want to go to the main campus or the Rec Center or my house, the GUS Bus takes me all over.”

Jarwan recommends the GUS Bus to students as it has “good timing.”

“The GUS Bus timing is good, since there are two buses and they start and end for the day,” Jarwan said. “So many people don’t know about the GUS Bus, and they just use their bikes or walk, but the GUS Bus helps you go all over campus.”

Students can use the Pittsburg State University app to locate the GUS Bus in real time.

For students who wish to see more of the Pittsburg community, the P.A.C.T Bus has stops at various community locations. The bus runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., with breaks for drivers at 9:30 a.m. to 9:35 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The stops on the P.A.C.T bus include locations such as Block 22, the Pittsburg Public Library, Ron’s, Via Christi, the Judicial Center, Walmart, PSU/Mooreman’s Southside, and more. For a full schedule and route of the P.A.C.T Bus, students can visit the PSU Bus Transportation webpage.

Another option for transportation is PSU SafeRide. The SafeRide operates for students who are out late and need transportation home safely. The SafeRide runs on a loop and is also available to students on-demand. Students can call (620) 719-0135 to schedule a ride. It operates Wednesday through Saturday from 8 p.m. through 2:30 a.m. The looped route starts on Park & Broadway and has 13 stops along the way to 5th & Broadway. A full list of stops of the route is available on the Bus Transportation PSU website.

According Erwin, SafeRide was created “…to combat drinking and driving and walking home alone, and those kinds of things.”

