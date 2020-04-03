An exceptional trilogy to binge on lockdown

Share

tweet







For those of you stuck at home quarantined and having nothing else to do, there are many great shows on Netflix that you can binge to pass the time. Many of these shows are hidden gems that will brighten up your day during this insane time. These three shows are a trilogy for those vampire lovers out there, and you must watch them in order for everything to make sense. So, let’s get started.

The first show in this series is “Vampire Diaries.” Starring Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert, Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore and Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore. This show follows Elena as she navigates life after sudden changes tragically impact her world. That is until she meets the vampire Salvatore brothers, Damon and Stefan. A whirlwind of romance follows suit between Elena and Stefan. However, interrupting their love is Damon, werewolves and witches. There are so many mysteries waiting to be revealed and scary characters trying to come in and destroy the lives of Elena and those she loves. The ending of this series is something I never expected to happen and will leave you on the edge of your seats.

The next series in this trilogy is the “Originals.” This show is a spin-off of “Vampire Diaries,” as it follows a few characters that popped up in the first series. Main characters in this show include Joseph Morgan as NiKlaus Mikaelson, Daniel Gillies as Elijah Mikaelson, Phoebe Tonkin as Hayley Marshal, Claire Holt as Rebekah Mikaelson and Charles Davidson as Marcel Gerard. The Mikaelson’s are the first vampire family ever created. Every vampire after them was created by one of the originals. This show starts off with Haley Marshal becoming pregnant with a Mikaelson child. This child has a strong lineage as Haley is a very special type of werewolf. Also, because there is witch lineage in the Mikaelson family line as well. The entire show follows the child during pregnancy, birth, and as she grows. Many events happen to the Niklaus family as there is death and tragedy but also happiness and love. Of all the series in this trilogy the “Originals” is hands down my favorite one.

Last but not least in the trilogy is “Legacies.” This show follows Danielle Russel as Hope Mikaelson, the baby that was so important in the “Original” series. Hope is alive and well and attending a school for those with magical powers (witches, vampires, and werewolves). She struggles through life daily feeling lost and out of place. However, Hope’s powers are insanely strong, and she must find the strength to control them on her own.

I am a huge fan of this trilogy personally and could spend all day writing about them. However, I do not want to give more away then I should, and it is up to you to figure out the magic and suspense these shows will bring you. Both “Vampire Diaries” and “Originals” are complete shows and will have no more episodes so binge away! However, “Legacies” is only on season 2 and viewers should expect season 3 by the end of 2020. So, sit back and relax and binge these amazing shows while in quarantine. I give these series an A+.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

