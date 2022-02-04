Rock Climbing Club: Climbing to New Heights￼

Share

Anthony Hummell, senior in finance and marketing, climbs up a rock wall inside of Pittsburg High School Jan. 26. Hummel is a member of the Pitt State Rock Climbing Club. Dominic Santiago

Pitt State has a club that many people might not know about; The Rock Climbing Club.

The club has existed for approximately 10 years, and gives an opportunity for students to have fun trying a new thing, and not having to worry about paying for gear or having friends to do it with.

The club consists of 10 members, but sometimes 40 or more people have been known to show up to their climbing nights.

“The joy that people find in climbing is really what has kept the club going these past 10 years…climbing is a sport that is easy to try and find joy in,” said club president Tim Adcock.

Climbing nights are held every Monday and Wednesday at 6:30 pm. They are held at Pittsburg High School in their mezzanine level of the main gym. They are also posted on Gorilla Engage.

The group gathered at Pittsburg High School and met at the rock climbing wall there. If anyone there is new, they are helped with a simple walk through of basics. For the club, no experience is needed at all and they are very happy to help our newcomers. Everyone there then gets to take turns after being shown how to climb from an experienced member and able to join in.

“We try our best to promote as these are the best opportunities for students to climb at no expense, no equipment, and no experience,” Adcock said.

In the past, they have taken trips to Arkansas and were able to get real mountain and rock figure climbing experience. They are taking a trip again later this spring.

All the equipment is provided for members, so that newcomers don’t have to worry about paying for lots of expensive equipment.

They promote the club in a few ways, and they had a table at the Organization Fair to help tell students about themselves and as well have people telling others all about the club as well.

“I love that rock climbing is an easy sport for anyone to try and it helps bring so many different people in to meet and brings us together in a positive way and is a great idea for a university club,” Adcock said.

The Rock Climbing Club invites any PSU student who wants to give rock climbing a shot to their climbing nights, which plan on happening every Monday and Wednesday.

