Multi-Generational Chorus presents “You’re Gonna Love This”￼￼

Share

tweet







Performers of the Multi-Generational Chorus Concert raise their hands and sing during the first song of the concert in Bicknell Center on Jan. 23. Caleb Oswell

Pittsburg’s Multi-Generational Chorus, a performance group made up of Pittsburg High School students, community members, and a live band of all ages, recently entertained a crowd with a program of love songs entitled “You’re Gonna Love This.”

The program was held on Jan. 23 at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. It was presented in two performances: a matinee at 3 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m. The choir was directed by Susan Laushman.

Rehearsals for the choir are typically held in conjunction with the practices and classes for Pittsburg High School’s choral groups.

“When I was in high school, I was active in both choirs at Pittsburg High School (Encore and Girls’ Glee) and doing a Multi-Gen show was a part of Laushman’s curriculum for both,” said Kassi Burns, freshman in elementary education. “So I’ve been in the Multi-Generational Choir since my freshman year in high school. This was my first year returning as a community member. Since many of my friends were also doing the show, the shows are always so fun, and I’m attending college in the same town, of course I had to return to Multi-Gen as a singing alumnus.”

Several members of the choir were given the opportunity to sing solo during the concert. Addyson Campbell, sophomore in psychology, was a soloist during the song “Heatwave,” a cover of the 1963 hit by Martha and the Vandellas.

“Being a soloist brought back many memories of performing in high school, particularly playing the role of Ariel Moore in the PHS production of Footloose,” Campbell said. “It was so fun to feel like I was reliving those memories, even if it was just for a short moment. My favorite part of performing as a soloist had to be the energy that every single person brought to that song. I absolutely loved being able to jam out to such a fun number with a wonderful choir full of so many people I love. Most of all, I miss being a part of Susan Laushman’s program, so being able to fill the role of a soloist in a show she put together is an absolute honor.”

Other songs featured during the program include “Stand By Me” (Ben E King, 1961), “When I’m 64” (The Beatles, 1967), and “What the World Needs Now” (Burt Bacharach, 1965).

“Picking a favorite song is such a difficult task for me with any selection of music, but especially this program because of its range,” Campbell said. “I loved singing ‘Keep On Loving You’ (REO, 1980) because it reminds me of my mom. I loved the dance for ‘I Like it, I Love it’ (Tim McGraw, 1995) and I got to hear my dad sing. That was our song when I was little.”

Anyone of any age with a love for music is free to join the Multi-Generational Chorus.

“If anybody wants to join the Multi-Generational Chorus, I would have them watch the Friends of Pittsburg High School Performing Arts Facebook page, as any information on rehearsals and shows will be posted there, or they could contact Susan Laushman directly and ask her anything they needed to know,” Burns said. “I would also want them to know that there is no prior experience required to join – just show up to practice with a positive attitude and you’ll be taught to sing and dance while also having a great time!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

