Jaime Dalton named Director of Career Services 

Upon the retirement of former Director of Career Services Mindy Cloninger, Pittsburg State University has announced that Jaime Dalton will take up the position.

Career Services offers a wide range of services to students including career fairs, expos, mock-interviews, employment resources, and much more.

Dalton currently serves as Chief of Staff in the President’s Office.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2002 and a master’s degree in business administration in 2005, Dalton stayed at PSU and took on a job as the assistant director in Graduate and Continuing Studies at Pittsburg State for seven years. Following that, Dalton became an advisor to President Steve Scott in 2013.

“Before I was in the President’s office, I was in the graduate office and I have loved my eight years here in the President’s Office and the experience and just everything I’ve learned,” Dalton said. “But I have missed that direct interaction with students more frequently and just have thought that that office would be very rewarding to be a part of and being directly involved with helping students find their next step after they graduate.”

Within her current position, Dalton was responsible for managing, directing, planning, and overseeing the administrative and operational affairs of the President’s Office. Additionally, Dalton has been a liaison to members of the President’s Council and the Kansas Board of Regents, as well as internal and external constituents, including donors, community members, alumni, faculty, staff, and students.

“(I’m looking forward to) everything,” Dalton said. “Just getting a new challenge, a new opportunity, working with people that I’ve known all across campus for this position and my position before but working with them in different ways and just finding ways we can make things even better for our students.”

Dalton’s involvement in the Pittsburg community is vast. Dalton has taken roles in various organizations and business in the communities and volunteers for others, including Pittsburg Area Young Professionals (PAYP), Little Balkans Days, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburg Noon Kiwanis, Crawford County Youth Leadership, and Pittsburg Salvation Army.

Furthermore, Dalton is an active participant on the PSU campus. She’s a member of the Commencement, Scholarship, and Apple Day committees, search committees, and leadership activities such as the PSU Provost’s Women in Leadership group and as a sponsor of the PSU Crimson Club.

Throughout her time at Pitt State, Dalton has been recognized with awards such as the Volunteer of the Year Award for PAYP in 2012, Women of Distinction in 2013, and Outstanding Alumna of the Honors College in 2016.

“While Jaime’s contributions in the President’s Office will be missed, I could not be more pleased nor more excited to see her take on the role of Pittsburg State’s Director of Career Services,” President of PSU Steve Scott told the Marketing and Communication Department. “She has done an extraordinary job dealing with the many complexities and sensitive issues that come our way on a daily basis. I’m confident her experiences and commitment to this place and our students will enable her to do a great job.”

