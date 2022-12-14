Smooth Bananas: Top 5 Christmas Songs 

Share

The Christmas season can be full of cheer for many people, and this cheer is only supported by the plethora of Christmas songs out there. Whether you are someone who likes rock, pop, classical, punk, or any other genre, there is a Christmas song for you.

5. “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey

This iconic Christmas song has been a holiday favorite since its release in 1994. With its infectious beat and catchy lyrics, it is no surprise that it consistently tops Christmas song lists each year. The song was written and produced by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff, and was included on Carey’s fourth studio album, “Merry Christmas.” The song has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time. In addition to its popular performance by Carey, the song has also been covered by numerous artists, including Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Fifth Harmony.

4. “Last Christmas” by WHAM!

This upbeat song was released in 1984 and has been a staple of Christmas playlists ever since. With its simple but catchy melody and relatable lyrics, it’s a timeless classic that never fails to put a smile on people’s faces. The song was written and produced by George Michael and was released as a single by the pop duo WHAM!, of which Michael was a member. It has been covered by many artists over the years, including Carly Rae Jepsen, and Ariana Grande.

3. “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

This energetic song was released in 1957 and has been a favorite among young and old people. With its catchy rhythmic material, it’s the perfect song to get you in the holiday spirit. The song was written by Joseph Carlton Beal and James Ross Boothe and first recorded by Bobby Helms. It has since been covered by many artists, such as Bobby Vee, Brenda Lee, and the Crystals.

2. “O Holy Night”

This classic Christmas carol is a beautiful and moving song that has been performed countless times over the years. With its powerful lyrics, and phrases that lend it to powerful vocal performance, it is a true masterpiece that can touch the hearts and minds of anyone who listens to it. The song was written by Adolphe Adam in 1847 and was first performed by tenor John Sullivan Dwight. It was famously recorded by Mariah Carey in 1994 and became a popular rendition of the song. Carey leaned into the powerful vocal writing.

1. “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson

This song was released in 1963 and has become a favorite among those who love classic Christmas music. The piece is commonly known in an instrumental version, but it has lyrics. For those who can’t quite place the tune, it is the Christmas tune that uses the slapstick. It became something of a viral meme a few years back from a performance where the slapstick player runs across the stage and jumps as they play. It was first performed by the Boston Pops Orchestra in 1950 but the Ronettes shot it to fame in 1963.

