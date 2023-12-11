Students in Social Work foster positive change within communities 

Share

tweet







Alyssa Tyler editor in chief

For the past semester, Social Work students have been tasked with creating and completing a project focused on something they feel passionate about.

“They’ve spent all semester planning a project where they choose something that they feel passionate about,” Kristen Humphrey the director of the Social Work program said. “(It’s) usually a social problem of some sort (and) that is something that they care about. They research it, they look at the causes of the problem, what kinds of solutions to the problem we need. Now, they’re not going be able to go out and solve poverty or solve homelessness. But what they can do is find their piece of the puzzle where they can make a difference… They work on this from the spark of my idea to planning and carrying out everything. And now today they’re sharing the results.”

This class is mandatory for social work students and one of the three classes where they learn the different areas of advocacy.

“So, the students learn how to practice at three levels, working with individuals, working with groups, and doing work at the community and advocacy level,” Humphrey said. “This is where they demonstrate their skills at making a difference at the community level.”

The projects ranged from a variety of different topics. Such as one project focused on closing generational gaps, or senior in social work Darci Miller’s project, where she donated over 3,000 diapers to the Southeast Kansas Diaper Stock and Vie Medical Clinic.

“I am going into child welfare, school, foster care, things like that,” Miller said. “I didn’t realize how much of a need for diapers was in my community until I met with the Community Health Center. I realized that half the half the patients that they see need diapers. So that’s something that will always resonate with me working with parents and kids.”

Looking to these students’ future, Humphrey said all their skills in the classroom are transferable.

All of these skills are all transferable skills,” Humphrey said. “So, everything that they do, they’ll be able to go out and say, ‘oh, yeah, I can do that because I did that before.’ And they, they already have an example of how to make something like this work, how to interact with the community, how to recruit people to do things, how to make flyers, and how to send out media releases.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

