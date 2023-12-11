Share

Alyssa Tyler editor in chief

Throughout the past semester, the PSU College Republicans has taken the first steps behind re-starting their organization. To accomplish that, they have hosted various events and invited different speakers to attend. On Dec. 6th, current members, potential members, and students were invited to join the Presidential Debate Watch Party. And with that, two speakers who are currently running for president and vice president of the Kansas College Republicans came down and spoke as well.

Well, we are hosting a presidential debate watch party for the local PSU College Republicans to come out and see who they like best for the Republican nomination for president,” Zeke Spieker, junior in business finance and president of PSU College Republicans said. “And we’re also having some speakers who are running for president and vice president of the Kansas College Republicans.”

Senior in criminal justice Garrett Henson from Washburn University is currently running for president of the Kansas Federation of College Republicans. Henson is in the process of attending at least one meeting from each school that has a PSU College Republicans Chapter.

“I’m looking to boost recruitment for the chapters and kind of lead the organization in a new direction and kind of get more involved,” Henson said.

At the statewide level, Henson believes that all campuses should have a chapter to discuss the conservative viewpoint on issues.

“You’ve got a lot of bad stuff, bad left-wing ideas, kind of infiltrating the college campuses,” Henson said. “And I think we see the effects that that’s had on society over the past years. And I think it’s important to have conservative input on these issues because you’re not really getting it from administration or from the professors in the classroom.

Spieker said that he believes Pitt State should have a PSU College Republicans chapter so there is a balance to the other political organization on campus.

“It’s always important for the Republicans to have a voice on college campus,” Spieker said. “The PSU College Democrats are very motivated and active. And we need some something on the Republican side to counteract that.”

As the academic year continues into next semester, the group is looking to host more events in hopes of recruiting and finding more like-minded students at Pitt State.

“We’re just trying to recruit and find like-minded Pitt State students who are Republicans and that we can help educate and inform and have discussions about politics and overall get some college students involved,” Spieker said.

“Republicans need to have a voice on university PSU College because if they don’t, the students are generally hearing from one side or the other,” Spieker said. “College campuses across America, the professors are generally more liberal, and you can see that in the donations to Democrats and things like that. So, it is always good to, to be able to help the Republicans gain a foothold in an area.”

More information about the organization can be found on Gorilla Engage.

