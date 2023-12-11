Pitt State falls on the road to start conference play 

Share

tweet







Curtis Meyer reporter

It was not the start that the Gorillas were looking for last week, as they went on the road to begin conference play. Going 2-2 in pre-conference play, the Gorillas were hoping for good start but were stymied on the road at Missouri Western and #23 Northwest Missouri this week. It was a good test for a team that is still noticeably young and inexperienced.

“I know we’re still learning about the MIAA conference, and we really learned about how physical it is. We had some good patches where we played hard, we guarded well, put some good shots together, but we also had couple of rough patches where our offense kind of stalled out. I feel like we are learning from it as we go,” said freshmen guard Jordan Frison.

Frison has played consistently to start this season, second on the team in scoring behind second-year man Max Alexander. Pitt State will hope that he and Alexander will continue their development, as they look to bounce back from these losses next week.

Pitt State began the week facing the Missouri Western Griffons, losing 85-75 after nearly coming back late in the game. Getting outscored 40 to 23 in the first half, Pitt State would go on to score 52 points in the next half, getting it within four points.

Sitting at 62-58 with 4:37 still left in the game, the Griffons went on a nine-point run with two minutes left to keep the game out of the Gorillas reach. Alexander would score a career high 31 points, while Frison was second with 17. Junior transfer Bradyen Redd added 13 points and six rebounds to round out the Gorillas game.

“I know it’s a process, an everyday process, we’ve got to worry about today as opposed to the future in practice and hope it carries over into games. We got some really good young pieces, just getting them the experience and getting them to this level,” said second year head coach Jeff Boschee.

Pitt State then followed this up with a tough matchup against the number 23 ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats. Pitt State had a much more consistent game in this one, getting outscored 29-32 in the first and 45-38 in the second.

It was a 60-60 tied game with 6:12 still on the clock, but Northwest Missouri went 10-0 to take control of the game. Alexander led all scorers with 24 points, while senior guard Deshaun English added 10 points and nine rebounds. Frison chipped in with nine points, five rebounds and five assists in the loss.

The Gorillas will look to improve this week, as they host the Newman Jets on Thursday for their home opener in conference play. Following the Jets, Pitt State will host the Central Oklahoma Bronchos on Saturday, as they will try to get their first conference win of the season.

“I know we need one, but getting both would mean a lot, so we know what we got to do, we know what we’ve got to improve on. I just feel like we’ll be ready this week,” said Frison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

