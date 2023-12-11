Music Review: Taylor Swift’s Midnights Album  

Share

Taylor Swift’s newest studio album was released on Oct. 21, 2022. When fans were expecting the next re-recording, Swift surprised them by announcing a brand new album at the 2022 VMA’s, asking fans to meet her at midnight. Officially, at midnight that night she said her new album ‘Midnights’ would be coming out in October, containing 13 songs.

Once released, she surprised fans at 3am with a bonus track version of the album, ‘Midnight’s 3am Version’, giving 7 more tracks. Not only that, but the album had a huge record breaking opening week. Swift was the first artist ever in billboard chart history to occupy all top 10 spots in the same week. She debuted 10 songs all from her new album that opening week, with Anti-Hero being number one. It also became Swift’s longest running number one hit, being on the charts at one for eight weeks.

The album itself didn’t only show its greatness in the charts, but in the lyrics. Swift said the songs were written during sleepless nights throughout her life, and some of the songs you can pinpoint the era it is from. There is also feelings of songs about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, showing love songs like ‘Lavender Haze,’ and ‘Mastermind’, but now after their breakup some fans call it the breakup album, hearing songs like ‘The Great War’ and ‘Bejeweled.’

The album itself begins with ‘Lavender Haze’ starting with an iconic ‘meet me at midnight’ kicking off the album the way she started the era. The next few songs are obvious older ones, showing love from the Red era, her pop eras, as well as earliest eras. Track 5, ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’ is probably one of my top favorites. It is one of her shorter songs, but the lyrics here make it extraordinary.

She even goes back to the reputation era later down the album, with songs like ‘Vigilante Shit’ and ‘Karma’. In ‘Vigilante Shit’ she talks all about revenge, reporting to the FBI, and as a hardcore performance of it on the eras tour stage. Karma though, fans have always thought karma was a lost album, that was supposed to be her rock era but because of what happened in 2016 it was scrapped. She brought it back with ‘Karma’ the song, being a song full of what karma is, having a fun beat and being the show closer on tour.

The bonus tracks are just as great as the original 13 tracks. They range from upbeat, to slow and sad, and closing the full album perfectly. These tracks contain my favorite song, ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’. This one is a clear turn to the speak now era, singing ‘danced with the devil, at 19’. This song was speculated to be about John Mayer from fans, as it says ‘give me back my girlhood, it was mine first’. That is only a small portion of the incredible lyrics in the song.

These weren’t the last songs released for the album though, and ‘Hits Different’ was a target exclusive track, and then ‘You’re Losing Me’ being released in May 2023 on an exclusive album version. ‘Hits Different’ was a fun song about love hitting different, while ‘You’re Losing Me’ is the obvious full breakup song about Joe, how her relationship felt out of reach anymore and distant.

Overall Swift did an amazing job with this album, giving fans so much from 13 original tracks, to adding nine more to make a great all around album.

