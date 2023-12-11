Movie Review: Napoleon 

Share

tweet







Himika Akram reporter

The visual symphony of strength and emotion is Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, an epic historical drama that chronicles the rise and fall of the French monarch. Featuring an enthralling portrayal by Joaquin Phoenix as the title character, the film transports audiences on an enthralling voyage through the amazing life of Napoleon, spanning his humble origins, his rapid rise to power, and his ultimate exile.

Napoleon, who is shown against the background of the French Revolution, is a man whose ambition, insecurities, and love overwhelm him. With a raw intensity that is at once fascinating and unnerving, Phoenix personifies Napoleon’s intricacies. Rather than presenting him as a heroic or villain, the film shows him as a multi-faceted human being impacted by the turbulent era in which he resided.

Just like the lead actor’s performance, the story of the film is riveting. The historical events that Scott skillfully interweaves—the military victories, political maneuverings, and turbulent personal life of Napoleon—make for an exciting and engaging read. Incredibly stunning are the film’s battle scenes, which realistically depict the mayhem and horror of war.

About Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, he did complete justice to the character. The line where he says, “I found the crown of France laying in the gutter. And I put it on my own head,” was impressive, but several times, it seemed to me his performance was influenced by “Joker.” I am not sure if I am the one to have felt like that, however. The person who truly stands out as a performer was Vanessa Kirby. She was so convincing as Josephine that multiple times, I felt this should have been a movie on her life instead of Napoleon’s.

Impressive cinematography by Dariusz Wolski makes Napoleon a visual treat, capturing the majesty and splendor of the French landscape and the lavishness of Napoleon’s court. Costume designers Janty Yates and David Crossman did an equally amazing job for the film, with elaborate ensembles that authentically and stylishly represent the period. I loved how the major fight scenes looked like paintings. The coronation was flawless as well.

Napoleon delves into the themes of ambition, power, and the sacrifices that come with them. This film explores the shadowy side of Napoleon’s personality, showing how he was willing to resort to cruelty and ruthlessness to achieve his goals. Nevertheless, it reveals man’s charm, intellect, and ability to love.

One of the best historical dramas of all time, Napoleon is entertaining and makes you think. Phoenix gives a riveting performance, Scott confidently directs, and the film looks breathtaking. After the last credits have rolled, Napoleon will still be fresh in your mind.

It took 6 Empires, 23 Kingdoms, 7 European Wars, 156 Battles, 4 Coalitions, 25 years of war, 9 million soldiers, and 6 million dead to defeat Napoleon Bonaparte. One can easily imagine the level of magnitude of Napoleon’s life. I would say it is a must-watch due to its mesmerizing Joaquin Phoenix performance and breathtaking cinematography; the film manages to be both entertaining and intellectually stimulating. The early 2000s were a time of big-budget historical movies, and they were all magnificent and, to this day, remain classics, but I feel that, for a solid decade, that genre nearly came to a halt. They are slowly coming back with films like Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Napoleon, and I love it. My personal rating for this film would be 7/10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

