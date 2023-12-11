Gorillas hire new head football coach 

Share

After a brief but successful stint as the head coach for the Pitt State Gorillas, coach Brian Wright is leaving Pittsburg for Northern Arizona University. After going 33-8 during his tenure with the Gorillas, Wright was 23-3 in his past two seasons including two playoff appearances and two MIAA championships.

“He was awesome. We hired him in 2019 to get this program to the point where we were a top 5 program every year, in the playoffs every year, and competing for the MIAA title every year. Not only did he get that done, but he did it quicker than probably anyone expected him to,” said athletic director Jim Johnson.

With Wrights leaving, Pitt State has hired former assistant coach Tom Anthony as the new head coach. Anthony will be the 16th head coach in Gorilla history. Anthony has had his own successful history as a coach, as he was promoted to assistant head coach and defensive prior to the 2021 season.

“When coach Wright came here in December of 2019, he was part of Wright’s original staff, he was defensive coordinator. Then in 2021 we added the title of associate head coach. We had an agreement in place that he would be the head coach if coach Wright left,” said Johnson.

In 2021, his squad led the MIAA in interceptions, with 14, while the team ranked second in scoring defense at 19.5 points per game, total defense at 341.2 yards per game, and rushing defense at 120.5 yards per game.

In 2022, they led the MIAA in scoring defense at 14.1 points per game, ranked second in total defense with 282.6 yards per game, rushing defense with 93 yards per game, passing defense with 189.6 yards per game, and sacks with 31. Pitt State was ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense, and 19th in total defense.

Prior to his time at Pitt State, Anthony was the defensive coordinator at Western Illinois for the 2019 season. Before that, he served as defensive coordinator for three years at Texas Southern University, creating one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s top defensive units. Finishing the 2016 season, his defense was third in rush defense and fourth in scoring. TSU was tied for second in interceptions in it’s conference in 2018 as well.

The defensive prowess Pitt State has enjoyed the last few years has been a big reason for the teams recent success, and new coach Anthony will look to keep that rolling. He has also coached four NFL players, LeCale London for the Chicago Bears, Brandian Ross for the Oakland Raiders, Dayonne Nunley for the San Diego Chargers, and Dallas Flowers for the Indianapolis Colts.

Anthony graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from Augustana and a Master’s of Science in management from St. Francis University. He earned first team All America recognition as a player, leading the NCAA in interceptions with 13 back in 2005.

He had his own professional career in the Arena Football League with the New York Dragons, Albany Quest, and Quad City Steamwheelers. Him and his wife Kelsey have two children: Becca and Micheal.

“His priority right now is putting together his offensive staff, that’s probably what he’s spent the most time with the last couple of day. He’s meeting with players and many of them he already knows, between those player meetings the thing that he’s really focused on now is to get the offensive staff together,” said Johnson.

