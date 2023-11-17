Movie Review: Priscilla 

Share

Priscilla (2023) is an engrossing and thought-provoking film that sheds new light on the life of Priscilla Presley. The film, directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu, follows Priscilla’s transformation from a star-struck adolescent to a mature lady dealing with the challenges of fame, love, and self-discovery. This movie is the film adaptation of the 1985 memoir Elvis and I co-written by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon. Though the movie took a shorter route from depicting the shocking turning points of Priscilla and Presley’s lives together, Priscilla worked as an executive producer of this movie.

Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu in the film Priscilla Cailee Spaeny gives an outstanding performance as Priscilla, conveying her sensitivity, courage, and everlasting love for Elvis. Spaeny’s portrayal of Priscilla is simply outstanding, bringing her to life with honesty and sensitivity. She expertly conveys Priscilla’s journey from a wide-eyed adolescent to a self-assured lady.

The film’s direction by Sofia Coppola is brilliant, creating a visually breathtaking and emotionally compelling drama that goes into the depths of Priscilla’s experiences. Coppola’s use of close-ups and intimate camerawork helps the audience to engage on a personal level with Priscilla. The cinematography in the film is equally excellent, reflecting the beauty and glitter of Priscilla’s world and the darker aspects of her life.

“Priscilla” is a very personal examination of a woman’s journey through love, loss, and self-discovery, rather than a standard biopic. Coppola’s film does not retell the well-worn biography of Elvis Presley; rather, it concentrates on Priscilla’s unique perspective and the impact Elvis had on her life. So, if you are a diehard Elvis fan, and expect to watch something which would worship Elvis, then hold on. This movie did not try to put Elvis on a pedestal but revolves around the life of Priscilla. How a 15 years old teenager girl, who was raw and tender, was groomed by Elvis, and eventually turned into a lady who he would get married to, not to forget the awkwardness of a romantic relationship that existed between a teenager and a guy who is 9 years older than her, who has the mystic aura of a star, which feels overwhelming sometimes for the girl, and how, he acted like a controlling force in Priscilla’s life. The movie gives a beautiful yet melancholic depiction of a coy, tender girl, who might have been infatuated by Elvis, but the latter took his stardom more seriously than getting into any commitment eventually. During the final days of his life, the way his career and personal life was going downhill, one can even say Priscilla dodged a bullet by surviving that relationship.

The film’s strengths were Cailee Spaeny’s outstanding portrayal of Priscilla Beaulieu, excellent directing and beautiful cinematography of Sofia Coppola, Priscilla’s experiences are depicted in an intimate and emotionally resonant manner. It was a non-traditional biopic method that focuses on Priscilla’s point of view

However, some reviews complained that the picture moved too rapidly, others longed for more emphasis on Priscilla’s agency and her life outside of Elvis. Even the ending too, seemed a bit abrupt

Overall, “Priscilla” is an engrossing and thought-provoking film that provides a new perspective on Priscilla Presley’s life. It is a must-see for Elvis fans and anyone curious about the difficulties of fame, relationships, and self-discovery. “Priscilla” is a must-see for anyone interested in Priscilla Presley’s life or the complexity of fame, love, and self-discovery. It is an engrossing and thought-provoking picture that will stick with you long after you have watched it. My personal rating for this movie would be 7.5/10.

