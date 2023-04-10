Pitt State softball hits sluggish week 

Share

Curtis Meyer reporter

The Pitt State Gorillas had a tough week as they faced the Fort Hays Tigers and the Nebraska Kearney Lopers away this weekend, starting a season long road trip. It was a disappointing outing for the Gorillas, as they struggled to find their footing offensively.

“Obviously, we didn’t get the wins we wanted to, but I think trying to be positive about it, last year in this series we played it at home and went 0-4. I still think that getting one win on the road still puts us in a better place than we were last year,” said head coach Jenny Fuller.

The Gorillas played the Tigers on Saturday, struggling to make contact with the ball. Good pitching by junior Hannah Harrison kept them in the game, but the Gorillas were blanked 0-3 in the first game of the series, only registering four hits.

Pitt State was able to find a little offense in the second game of the series, but once again fell short, losing 3-2. Fort Hays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Pitt State finally answered.

Freshman Heather Arnett hit an RBI single in the second, and junior Paxtyn Hayes hit a sacrifice fly to tie it at 2-2 for the Gorillas. The difference maker came in the third inning, with the Tigers connecting for a score to make it 3-2. This would end up being the final score as the Tigers swept the series.

Following these losses, Pitt State traveled to Nebraska Kearney to face the Lopers. Pitt State finally found its spark in an 8-2 win over Nebraska Kearney. Pitt State scored first, with sophomore Sophia Driver hitting a 3 RBI double to give Pitt State a 3-0 lead in the top of the third.

The Lopers answered, gaining two runs at the bottom of the third to make it 3-2. Senior Taylor Lambert added some padding to the Gorillas lead, stealing home while Arnett stole third. Arnett then scored on a fielder’s choice, hit by junior Gabby Schultz.

Now with a 5-2 lead, the Gorillas put it away in the fifth, with Driver scoring on a fielder’s choice hit by Lambert, Arnett scoring on a fielder’s choice hit by Schultz, and junior Kianna Pellegrino scored on a failed pickoff attempt by the catcher.

Hayes scored an RBI single, advancing to second on the throw, giving the Gorillas an 8-2 lead and the win. Despite this flexing of offensive muscles, the Gorillas went stone cold again in the second game of the series.

It was another shoutout for Pitt State, a 2-0 loss. Despite having base runners in every inning, the Gorillas could not find a way to bring them home. Seven different Gorillas registered hits, while Hayes doubled.

The Gorillas will look to end their offensive struggles next week as they face the Missouri Southern Lions at Joplin. The Gorillas are now 22-12 on the season, and 7-5 in MIAA conference play.

“I think just going into the upcoming weeks were feeling good as a team, a couple of really tough losses against Fort Hayes and Kearney. I think those losses are going to make us stronger going into the rest of the season,” said Lambert.

