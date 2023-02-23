Armed subject arrested near campus 

Share

On Feb. 18 Pittsburg Police Department responded to a call made by a female requesting medical attention and aide from Crawford County EMS. The call was made in relation to injuries made during a domestic incident. Police Officers were called to 1504 S Joplin St. The location of the incident occurred adjacent to Tanner Hall; a residence hall located at PSU.

Here, the police officers learned the suspect of the domestic incident was Jordan Issaiah Hayes, of Weir KAN. A 20-year-old male with three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

“After receiving confirmation that Hayes was inside the residence, Officers made several attempts to reach Hayes but were unsuccessful. Officers believed Hayes to be an armed and barricaded suspect and members of the Pittsburg Police Department Special Response Team responded to assist with the apprehension of Hayes. Entry was made into the residence and Hayes was apprehended without further incident,” stated by Pittsburg Police Department through a media release on Feb. 19.

Hays, was booked into Crawford County Jail at 8:07 p.m. He was charged with 11 counts of the following, three of the charges were interference with LEO; Obstruct felony warrant service or execution, two of the charges were possession of marijuana, two of the charges were possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant. One charge of criminal restraint, one charge of aggravated domestic battery, and lastly, failure to appear.

Hayes was also arrested on past warrants that included possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, interference with LEO, and failure to appear.

Hayes is being held without bond at this time. All information and tips are encouraged to be reported to Pittsburg Pollice Department, 620-231-1700. Or at the tip line, 620-231-8477.

