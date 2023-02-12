Men’s basketball drops two more games, falls to 6-14 

Share

tweet







Curtis Meyer reporter

The men’s basketball team lost to both Central Missouri and Lincoln this past week. Pitt State is now 3-14 within the MIAA, under coach Jeff Boschee’s first year.

The first game of the week came against the Central Mules, who Pitt State had already lost too earlier this season with a close 64-62 game.

The Gorillas struggled to find any cohesive offense from the very start of the game, letting the Mules score early and often. Central Missouri had used up 7 minutes and scored 13 points before Pitt State even got on the board, thanks to a quick jumper from senior guard Quentin Hardict Jr.

The Mules just continued to pour it on, scoring 7 more points to make it 20-2 with 10:14 left in the first half. Pitt State found another two-point attempt, and finally started to find some rhythm.

Pitt State cut the lead to 9 points at 8:18, with a 13-22 game. Central Missouri responded, however, going on a 19-6 run in just four minutes to retake momentum. The Gorillas found a little more offense to finish out the last four minutes of the half, but were unable to hold the Mules on defense, leading to a 45-27 deficit at half-time.

The Gorillas effort was increased after half, cutting the lead down to 13 points at 12:29, but it was a story of too little to late, as they were unable to stop the Mules offense long enough to get back in the game.

The closest the Gorillas would ever get came at 5:51, when they managed to cut the lead down to ten points with a 69-59 score.

Central Missouri scored the next 5 points, also running 2 minutes off the clock, to prevent the comeback. The Gorillas brought it back within 10 points at 2:06, then within 7 with just 41 seconds left, but Central Missouri scored the next three points, and were able to hold the Gorillas off to get the win, 81-73.

The Gorillas followed the game with a game against Lincoln University in Jefferson City, MO. Despite beating Lincoln earlier this season, they were unable to do the same the second time around.

Despite Lincoln scoring first, the Gorillas took an early lead, outscoring the Blue Tigers 18-6 in the first seven minutes of the game.

Lincoln was able to come back to within four points at 10:21, not allowing Pitt State to take a dominating lead. Pitt State fended off Lincoln for the next few minutes, preserving a 33-28 lead at 7:14 left.

The Blue Tigers would not be held off forever, taking the lead at 4:15 and never relinquishing it for the remainder of the game. Taking a 47-41 lead into half, Lincoln was firmly in control.

Lincoln started out strong at half, and Pitt State could not find their way back into the game. The Blue Tigers went on a 14-2 run, giving them a 61-43 lead with 15:37 remaining. Pitt State brought it back to within 11 points a couple of minutes later, but Lincoln took control, outscoring the Gorillas 13-2 and taking a 76-54 lead with 8:49 left.

The Gorillas could not close the gap, coming within 16 points at 2:17 before letting go of the momentum again, letting Lincoln score five more points to their two, leading to the final 90-71 score.

Pitt State will continue action on Feb. 11th, this time at home against rivals Missouri Southern. The Gorillas have five more games left in the regular season, all against MIAA opponents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

