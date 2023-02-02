Should we defund the police?  

Share

For years, there has been big discussions of whether we should defund our police from so many of the issues that have ravaged our country. Especially since the wrongful killing of George Floyd in 2020. There have always been unlawful situations happening in law enforcement, but this case sparked outrage, and ever since then has not changed whatsoever.

You may think, how does this relate to how we should or shouldn’t defund the police. The way they are using their funding right now is not an effective way to be helpful to people in need. They use it for lots of protection, but why would you need so much of it for protests? During these protests for Floyd, most of them were peaceful yet police used force with rubber bullets and tear gas when it was not needed.

I am not saying we should outright defund the police. Most police officers and departments are used to what they are for. To help people, make sure everyone follows the law, and to protect people anyway possible. Yet, there are those handful of corrupt officers that do things they should not that bring that reputation of ACAB or making it out that the police are just bad and shouldn’t be a thing. It’s just like what people were saying about the protests; one bad one brings the reputation of everyone down making them all bad. The worst thing about it, is most of these cops who wrongfully murder suspects or even people just being pulled over, and the big argument is this happens based on race and racism.

This is still happening unfortunately, with the recent incident of Trye Nichols. He was pulled over for reckless driving but footage shows this was not the case, proving he was pulled over for no reason. If we are giving the police money to randomly pull someone over and when they are confused on why they were pulled over and start to question it, the officer getting angry and pulling someone out of their car is not okay. This instance, the officer pulled Nichols out of his car and wrestled him to the ground, and there seems to be no reason he was doing so. So even if he thought he was recklessly driving, why elevate the situation so quickly?

In my opinion, I think their current funding could be geared towards much better things to improve the force and hopefully put an end to wrongful killings while on duty. These fundings could go to better training, as a lot of times people are shot from reactions of the officer that can be avoided a lot of times with better training.

Not only can their funding be redirected, but some of it should be cut. They still do have way too much funding that should go to underfunded schools and the medical industry.

We shouldn’t completely defund our police, but there is some sort of change that needs to be inflicted to better our police and hopefully bring back appreciation from Americans. Having better training and growing their reputation back to what people respected and looked to for safety and protection is what needs to be done for not only their sake, but for our own good.

