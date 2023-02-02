Pitt State football bolsters roster on signing day 

Share

Eddie Lomshek, the “radio voice of the gorillas” and wide receivers coach Jerry DiMino discuss the one incoming wide receiver. During the event, they discussed how this incoming player plays, their visits, and what it takes to get a player to commit. Megan Brownell

Curtis Meyer reporter

Pitt State football has announced its latest group of recruits, who officially signed with the Gorillas on Feb. 1. With 30 kids from around the country signing, head coach Brian Wright and his staff held a signing day event in the Bicknell center, with each coach talking about the signees and what they hope they can bring to the team.

They had one QB in the signings, Lathan Boone from Booker T. Washington high school in Oklahoma. Playing at the 6A level he was the district 11 co-offensive player of the year and led his team to a combined 20-9 record in his final two years. He was also a first team all-district player in his senior year.

There was one wide receiver in Bryant Bull, from Marshfield, Missouri. He was a class 4A all-state performer and a three time all conference and all district selection. He played QB in high school as well as receiver, giving him multiple skill sets.

Only one running back was signed as well, Eric Virgil from Hilldale high school in Oklahoma, he was a class 4A all-state selection as a senior, and was also selected as the district’s most valuable player on offense.

Four tight ends were signed, starting with Luke Niggemann from Girard, KS. A quarterback in high school, he was a finalist for class 3A offensive player of the year and an all-state performer. Next is Jack Standlee, from Jenks high school in Oklahoma, he was part of two Oklahoma 6A state championships.

Next is Eli Youman, a first team all-conference performer as a senior at Blue Springs high school. Lastly, Jaydon Knight was a first team Iowa class 1A all-state selection as a senior at Mount Ayr high school. He was selected as the district most valuable player as a senior and collected all district honors three times.

There was one kicker, Austin Schmitt from Grain Valley high school in Missouri. He was a two time all conference and all district performer, going 9 for 12 his senior season. There was also one long snapper, Austin O’Hara from St. Paul Kansas who has transferred to Independence Community College.

A total of seven offensive linemen were signed, starting with Max Hansen, all conference and all district performer at Blue Springs, Ethan Husmann, all conference as both offensive and defensive linemen for Aurora high school in Missouri, Levi McGee, all conference and all district performer in Missouri class 6A for Christian Brother high school, Kaden Keith, all conference performer for Urbandale high school in Kansas, Landon Blubaugh, a transfer from Northwestern State, was a first team all-district selection at Keller high school, Aidan Chance, transfer from Western Illinois, was a first team all-conference performer for Parish Episcopal school, and finally, Zane Madison, a transfer from West Texas A&M, was an all-district performer at Van Alstyne high school in Texas.

There were three safeties, Luke Mclaughlin, first team Kansas class 4A all-state performer as a senior, Jasper Ogburn, first team all-conference and first team all-metro selection for Moline high school, Mario Menghini, a first team Kansas class 3A all-state performer at running back in local Frontenac high school, and finally Carson Otworth, a transfer from West Texas A&M who was an first team Texas class 6A all-district performer in high school.

There was one cornerback who signed, Brandon Wallace, a first team Texas class 6A all-district selection as a senior at Cy-Fair high school.

There were seven linebackers starting with Billy Wolfe, a two year starter for the Webb City Cardinals, Cameron Wolfe, a first team all-conference and first team all-district performer at Platte County high school, Jackson Young, first team all-conference at Kickapoo high school in Springfield, MO, Peyton Osborn, a first team Missouri class 6A all-state performer, Nchang Ndifor, a first team Missouri class 6A all-state selection, Dagen Dean, Kansas class 4A defensive player of the year, and finally Jackson Powell, an honorable mention Kansas 6A all state performer for Olathe, Kansas.

The last eight signees were all defensive linemen, with Arion Smith, a prep athlete from Bartram Trail high school, Matthew Craig, another prep athlete from Liberty high school, Osahon Ogbevoen, a first team all-conference and all district performer for Lees Summit high school in Missouri, Micah Lindsey, an all-state selection for Carthage high school, Kameron Estrada, first team all-state performer at Jones high school in Oklahoma, Rhylan Alcanter, first team all-conference and all district performer a Grain Valley high school, Sam Hultz, a prep athlete for Collierville high school, Taran Snyder, a standout defensive lineman at Raymore-Peculiar high school.

