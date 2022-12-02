Womens Basketball defeats Lincoln in conference play opener  

Share

Megan Brownell photojournalist

On Monday evening Nov 28, the Pitt State women’s basketball team opened conference play against the Lincoln University Blue Tigers at home. They started it with a big win against the blue tigers 78-54.

“I feel like we have built some confidence and connection with each other, that we are going to just go out every night and play hard and together no matter the team,” said sophomore guard Grace Pyle.

The Gorillas started strong, leading 20-14 after the end of the first quarter. The Blue Tigers made it closer during the second quarter, out scoring Pitt State 15-11. But the Gorillas still went into the half with a 31-29 lead. They came back into the second half scoring 24 points to Lincoln’s 13 in the third quarter. The Gorillas did the same in the fourth to pull away for the win from 23 points to Lincoln’s 12 points in the fourth quarter to take the win by 24 points.

“I think we came out pretty slow in both first halves, which led to it being pretty close,” Pyle said. “But our third quarters have been pretty good, coming out and making adjustments and bringing lots of energy.”

Pyle also commented on how this win helped the team for upcoming games with the start of conference play.

“I think we got two good wins under our belts to help us build confidence going into conference play,” Pyle said.

With the win, some players were able to put up some good stats. Some top scores for the Gorillas were sophomore guard Jenna Shipley had 10 points, Pyle with 12 points, fifth year guard Tristan Gegg with 16 points, and sophomore forward Karenna Gerber had 17 points. Top rebounders for the Gorillas were freshman guard Harper Schreiner, who finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“I played well, just made the most of the opportunities I am given, and did my best to set my teammates up for success on the court as well,” Pyle said. “I think we shared the ball well, and just made plays with Karenna getting a double-double against Saint Mary’s and Harper against Lincoln.”

The Gorillas will continue conference play with two more home games. They take on the Missouri Western State University Griffons on Thursday Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m., and then take on the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats on Saturday Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. They also will travel to Wichita, KS to take on the Newman University Jets on Wednesday Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

“The MIAA is the top division two conference, and any given night a team can come and give you a run for your money,” Pyle said. “It feels good to get a win and build momentum going into playing some tough teams this week, so come out and support Thursday and Saturday against MWSU and NWMSU.”

