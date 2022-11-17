Womens basketball starts season 2-0  

Share

This past weekend, the women’s basketball team opened up the 2022-2023 regular season with two wins at the MIAA/GAC Conference challenge in Topeka KS Nov. 11-12. They won against Oklahoma Baptist University 70-66, and Southwestern Oklahoma State University 69-66.

“It was our goal to go 2-0 this weekend and it feels pretty good to get that done,” said sophomore forward Karenna Gerber.

The gorillas started off strong showing a 17-10 lead after the first quarter. They continued that lead in the second quarter to go into halftime with 34-28. After the third quarter, PSU had a 10 point lead of 56-46 after leading with 15 at some point during the quarter. OBU tried for a comeback, outshooting PSU 20-14 in the fourth, but came up short giving the Gorillas the win.

With an opening win, some players were able to put up good stats. Freshman guard Harper Schreiner finished with a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, fifth year guard Tristan Gegg had 24 points, two rebounds, and one assist and Gerber with 16 points, six rebounds, and one assist.

“I feel like the games gave us a good starting point for the season,” Gerber said. “We realize we still have a lot to work on but at the same time we performed well as a team and I am excited to see how we build off our wins.”

After the opening win, they went on to their second opponent of the challenge, SWOSU.

“One of my favorite highlights was when our freshman point guard Harper, blocked SWOSU’s last second three point attempt that would have put our game in overtime,” Gerber said. “She played her butt off the whole weekend.”

In game two, they as well came on strong with a first quarter lead of 11-9. They continued it in the second quarter, going into the half up 27-22. Both teams battled in the first quarter, with SWOSU outscoring the gorillas to tie the game up. PSU battled in the fourth to keep a lead and held on to win by three.

“During the first game we didn’t come out with the best energy, maybe just because it was first game nerves,” Gerber said. “The second game we came out looking like a brand new team, with communicating, bringing that energy, and having each other’s back, and that helped create more of a flow as a team.”

Some more players were able to put up good stats for this game. Sophomore guard Grace Pyle finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Schreiner had eight points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Fifth year guard Erin Davis with 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists. And Gerber finished this game with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“I was pretty happy with how I played, especially getting a double double the second game,” Gerber said. “Although, it is my goal to make that a regular occurrence.”

They will play their next set of games against non-conference teams away, at Rockhurst University Friday Nov. 18 at 4 p.m., and then Southern Nazarene University Saturday Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. They will also host the University of Saint Mary for a fall/thanksgiving break game Wednesday Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

“I feel very confident that we will carry that energy from our first two games into our games next weekend,” Gerber said. “I am excited to prove more of what we can do.”

