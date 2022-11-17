Pitt State professor is named in list of world’s top scientists 

Share

Curtis Meyer reporter

The University of Stanford recently released a list of the top 2 percent scientists, and one of Pittsburg State’s own was included. Professor Ram Gupta, who has been at Pitt State since 2013, was named to the list this year.

Gupta was not even aware that he had been named to this list until a friend told him.

“I think one of my friends, he just called me and asked, ‘did you see your name in that’ and I was like, no I didn’t. It was a big surprise, it was,” said Gupta.

Gupta graduated from Banaras Hindu University with a Ph.D. in Chemistry in 2005. Shortly after he was hired at Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. as an assistant research professor, then as a senior research scientist at North Carolina A&T University.

His research focus is on green energy production and storage using nanomaterials, optoelectronics and photovoltaics devices, organic-inorganic hetero-junctions for sensors, nano-magnetism, conducting polymers and composites as well as bio-based polymers, bio-compatible nanofibers for tissue regeneration, scaffold and antibacterial applications and bio-degradable metallic implants.

“I’m doing research on bio-based polymers and also one of the main research areas we are interested in is green energy storage and production. We reuse lots of materials, which is low cost, to make batteries and super capacitors,” said Gupta.

This list is a yearly list of names put out by Stanford and is a recent event. Ranking top scientists, doctors, engineers and mathematicians, a panel of judges was created out of Stanford professors. Seeking to find the top 2 percent in the entire world, this is the first time that a member of Pittsburg State faculty has been named.

Gupta currently conducts his research at the Kansas Polymer Research Center, or KPRC. Internationally recognized, the KPRC is home to research in chemistry and materials, focusing on renewable energy. Tied closely with Pittsburg State, the KPRC looks to find renewable resources to replace petroleum products in everyday life.

Despite his name being on the list by Stanford, Gupta credits his students here at Pittsburg State for his success. This achievement is a big step in the credibility of his research and reflects the culmination of many different people’s work.

“It looks like our hard work is showing results, you know. Most of the credits belong to the students, who are always here, helping us get the work done in (the) lab. A few examples, talking about high school students, they do summer internships here, and in one summer research they are getting selected for places like Stanford and Caltech, that is one example,” said Gupta.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of the school and the money and equipment they provide. Gupta also thanked the administration here at Pittsburg State for their help to achieve this.

“The support that we get from administration, the support that we get from the students and the staff, it’s amazing you know and it’s not possible without their support. You ask for an instrument, and you get the instrument. Now research is all based on instruments, and the higher quality instrument you have the higher quality research you can do. I truly have received support from the entire Pittsburg State University,” said Gupta.

