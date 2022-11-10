Mens Basketball to start season Nov.11  

Share

tweet







Quentin Hardrict Jr., senior guard and sport & hospitality management major, brings the ball up the court against the University of Kansas. The exhibition game was played at Allen Field house in Lawrence Kansas

Megan Brownell photojournalist

After finishing last year’s season 8-20, the men’s basketball team is coming into the new season with a new coaching staff and half new team, with five transfers and six freshmen.

“I think there has been a huge change in culture and team morale from last year,” said redshirt junior center Ethan Holloway. “Guys want to be there everyday to work, and that alone creates a much better environment to be in… I think we all have the same goals in mind and we have made it clear to ourselves what those goals are.”

They played their one exhibition match against the University of Kansas last week, PSU started off with a score of 12-0 against the 2022 NCAA champions.

“We had a good showing against KU, playing very well in the first half and the second half giving us some stuff to work on,” said head coach Jeff Bosche. “We came in not intimidated at all, and it took Kansas having to press us and trap us to get back into the game which gave our guys some confidence.”

After Kim Anderson retired at the end of last season, Bosch took over as head coach for the Gorillas. He as well brought over his coaching staff.

“I am most looking forward to the journey of four months together with 15 guys, coaching staff, and strength and condition staff,” Bosche said. “It’s just a fun time of the year and I am looking forward to the ups and downs and fighting through adversity.”

Holloway also commented on what he is most excited for this season.

“I am most looking forward to seeing the outcome of our season, I think we could shock a lot of people with the amount of talent that we have on this team.”

On Oct. 11, MIAA had their preseason coaches and media poll announced. These polls are what each team is projected to finish in the conference. PSU was picked 10th for both, out of 14 teams.

“We feel that this ranking is extremely low for what we are capable of, and it gives us a bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Holloway said. “We want to prove people wrong, and that’s what we intend to do.”

Bosche also commented on his feelings on the low ranking.

“Being ranked 10th, that’s motivation and us as a coaching staff pretty much remind them everyday what they were picked, and we obviously want to finish in the top half of the league.”

They will open the regular season this Friday Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. They are playing in the Central Region Tip Off Challenge. They will first take on Winona State University, and then University of Sioux Falls on Sunday Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. This tournament will be at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Going into these first games, there’s a lot of unknowns, we don’t have film on our first opponent and that’s always an issue,” Bosche said. “I am excited just to play someone different and so are our guys and after our game against KU they are ready to get on the court and play for real.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

